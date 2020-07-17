MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had slightly fewer new COVID-19 cases this week than the week before, even as testing levels picked up.
The region had 239 new cases from July 11-17, compared to 243 cases the previous week. Although only a slight drop, the region's total decreased for three straight weeks, according to Minnesota Department of Health numbers.
Blue Earth County's number of new cases actually rose from 102 last week to 109 this week, one of five area counties with more cases this week.
The others were Le Sueur, Watonwan, Sibley and Faribault counties. The counties where weekly cases dropped were Nicollet, Waseca, Brown and Martin counties.
Nicollet County has nine fewer cases this week, the biggest drop in the region. The county's rate of positive tests also dropped.
All but one area county had new cases confirmed Friday. Nicollet County was the sole county with no new cases compared to Thursday state report of confirmed cases.
The full list of new cases includes:
- Blue Earth County — 13
- Le Sueur County — Four
- Watonwan County — Four
- Waseca County — Three
- Faribault County — Two
- Martin County — Two
- Brown County — One
- Sibley County — One
The latest regional numbers come as state health officials made clear Friday that Minnesota may need to dial back reopening efforts on bars, restaurants and other public gathering spaces if current COVID-19 case trends accelerate and the state continues to backslide in its fight against the disease’s spread.
They also braced Minnesotans to expect the relatively stable counts of hospitalizations, intensive care cases and deaths to resume a steeper upward climb.
“It’s extremely likely” that Minnesota will see hospitalizations and intensive care cases on the upswing as soon as next week, Kris Ehresmann, the state's infectious disease director, told reporters Friday.
Investigators, she said, anticipated a pattern of Minnesota outbreaks clustered around bars as they began to reopen to indoor service over the past few weeks. The pattern surfaced in Mankato, Minneapolis, St. Cloud, Duluth and Bemidji as expected.
Ehresmann and others have warned for weeks that while the young adults who’ve been driving the recent case increases may not suffer the worst effects of the disease, they may inadvertently be spreading it to grandparents and other potentially more vulnerable people.
Community spread — where officials can’t trace the precise path of an infection — is a growing concern.
The health department also reported seven more deaths Friday, putting the toll at 1,533 since the pandemic began. Total current hospitalizations (252) and the count of people needing intensive care (110) ticked up.
Despite the uptick in ICU cases — a crucial metric as officials try to manage the disease’s spread so it doesn’t overwhelm the care system — average counts the past few days remain at levels not seen since mid-April.
Too many Minnesotans, though, are falling into complacency, officials worry.
State investigators since Monday have received some 120 complaints from concerned residents reporting violations of the current orders around gathering in indoor social spaces, particularly bars and restaurants, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters Friday.
The complaints include staff not wearing masks, not enough social distancing and too many people at a site.
Because of that, the state is “stepping up enforcement,” she said, “not to play gotcha with restaurants and bars but because we feel it’s so essential” to protect Minnesotans.
Malcolm said most bar and restaurant owners who’ve been flagged to date have responded positively but also noted that establishments that don’t comply would be subject to cease and desist orders.
Malcolm said health officials continue to hope that bars, restaurants and other indoor social spaces get the message. The state, she said, is working to avoid “wholesale closure” of these places but that the rise in community spread must be checked.
“But in all candor, I don't think anything can be considered completely off the table with what we're seeing around the country and in our own numbers in Minnesota,” she added. “But we clearly would like to explore intermediate measures before that.”
