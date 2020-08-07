MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had fewer new COVID-19 cases over the last week than in any week since mid-June.
The region's nine counties combined for 159 new cases between Aug. 1-7, down from 229 the week before. Testing was also down in the region during roughly the same time period, although the percentage of tests resulting in positive cases dropped.
Eight of the nine counties had fewer new cases this week, about two weeks since Minnesota's mask mandate took effect.
Blue Earth County's new case total decreased from 89 to 69, the biggest drop among the region's counties. Only Sibley County had more cases than the week before, increasing from three to seven.
The region had 335 fewer tests between July 29 and Aug. 5, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. Even if testing levels remained as high as the week before, however, the region's weekly total could've still dropped due to a lower positivity rate.
As for new cases reported Friday, eight of the nine counties had an uptick. Only Nicollet County's total remained the same.
The full list of new cases in the region Friday includes:
- Blue Earth County — 13
- Watonwan County — Six
- Le Sueur County — Three
- Brown County — Two
- Faribault County — Two
- Martin County — Two
- Waseca County — One
- Sibley County — One
Statewide, the health department's latest update offered a mixed bag of more intensive care hospitalizations and fewer deaths linked to the illness.
ICU hospitalizations rose by two for a total of 155. Non-ICU hospitalizations dropped by 21, though, for a total of 145.
New deaths and cases were lower than the previous day. Another four Minnesotans died of COVID, while 556 new cases were identified.
Minnesota has had 1,640 COVID deaths total since the pandemic began.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.