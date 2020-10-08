MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's COVID-19 positivity rate dropped for the second straight week, according to new data released Thursday.
Testing data from the Minnesota Department of Health's weekly COVID update show about 4.5% of tests in the nine-county region between Sept. 30 and Oct. 7 resulted in positive cases. The rate has dropped from 7.4% to 5.7% to 4.5% over the last three weeks.
Blue Earth County's 3.5% positivity rate over the last week marks the county's lowest rate since weekly, county-level testing data became available in June.
The encouraging downward trend came amid lower testing levels regionwide. Area counties combined for 8,182 tests, down from 9,273 tests during the prior week.
Despite the region's overall rate dropping, four area counties still had higher rates than the week before. Nicollet County had the largest uptick with its rate rising from 3.7% to 5%.
Le Sueur, Brown and Faribault counties also had higher rates. Waseca, Sibley, Watonwan and Martin counties, meanwhile, joined Blue Earth County in having lower positivity rates this week.
Martin County had a spike in COVID cases in recent weeks. As a result, it had the most new tests in the region relative to its population over the last week — 516 tests per 10,000 people, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
The county's positivity rate remains elevated at 5.8%, although the rate has now dropped for two straight weeks as testing levels remained fairly stable.
Waseca County's rate has also dropped for two straight weeks but remained higher than all other counties in the region at 10.5%. Testing was lower in the county over the last week, in part because free testing resulted in a spike in tests the week prior.
All nine counties in the region also had new COVID cases confirmed Thursday. The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — 13
- Brown County — 10
- Nicollet County — Six
- Le Sueur County — Six
- Martin County — Six
- Waseca County — Three
- Watonwan County — Three
- Sibley County — Three
- Faribault County — Two
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.