MANKATO — Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato is reintroducing its indoor walking program at the downtown civic center.
The Mayo Mile was initially launched in March 2020 but was shut down due to the health safety measures during the pandemic.
A community event to celebrate the relaunch is slated 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in the box office lobby at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Attendees will have opportunities to walk the route and enjoy free snacks.
The path winds through the center's skyways and arena areas. Exercisers may walk a mile by completing two laps on the path.
The route will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Access may be restricted during events at the civic center.
