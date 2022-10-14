NORTH MANKATO — The American Cancer Society is holding a 5K fundraiser on Oct. 29 in North Mankato.
A first-time event, Fit2Be Cancer Free 5K is at 9:30 a.m. on that Saturday in Spring Lake Park. The event takes the place of the former Blue Earth County Relay for Life.
Organizers are hoping as many as 200 people attend the inaugural event, and their fundraising goal is $20,000.
“I get calls all the time about ways to give back and fight against cancer,” said Rick Jeddeloh, senior community development manager for the American Cancer Society. “This is the way to do that. Come and join us. Come and walk. Part of fighting cancer is being physically fit, so come on down that day and take part in our event.”
Years ago, the Cancer Society had a fall event called Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. That went from a local event to a statewide event and is this weekend at the Mall of America.
Registration for the Fit2Be Cancer Free 5K is $45. The event is family-friendly, Jeddeloh said, and will feature a survivor speaker, a warm-up exercise and a silent auction.
For more information about the 5K fundraiser, go to acsmove.org/fit2becancerfree5kwalk or reach Jeddeloh at rick.jeddeloh@cancer.org or by phone at 507-420-4899.
