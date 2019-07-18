Delilah "Dee" Phillips, 63, Waldorf, died July 17, 2019, at home in Waldorf with her husband by her side. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Monday, July 22, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Waldorf. Burial at St. Joseph Community Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 PM , Sunday, July 21, …
Donald Becker, 86 LeSueur died 7/17 in LeSueur. Services Saturday 7/20/19, 11 a.m. United Methodist Church, LeSueur. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Kolden Funeral Home, LeSueur and one hour prior to services Saturday. Interment in Mound Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.