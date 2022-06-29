MANKATO — The American Cancer Society of Blue Earth County is postponing its popular Relay for Life event from July 15 until October.
“It’s been back and forth,” said Rick Jeddeloh, senior community development manager for the American Cancer Society. “We had it in the fall and then we put it on hold during COVID. Since COVID, we’ve really tried to figure out a way to make the event the most impactful for our community. This fits our community better.”
Summer is too busy for people, Jeddeloh said. The American Cancer Society used to have an event in the fall called Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, and people really liked it, he said.
“It was the perfect time of year,” he said. “We are taking that approach back.”
The Relay for Life planning group meets after July 4 and will then announce a date and location for the postponed fundraiser.
“Just because COVID came across, cancer hasn’t stopped,”” he said. “So we need to find ways to fight back against cancer in our community, and we think this is the best way to do it.”
Luminaria bags already purchased for the July 15 Relay for Life at Sibley Park will be used at the October event.
The chapter is also hosting the Take A Swing at Cancer golf tournament Aug. 22 at the Mankato Golf Club.
