LE CENTER — A Level 3 registered predatory offender, scheduled to be released from prison Tuesday, plans to live in rural Le Center.
Brian Joseph Miller, 38, is to live in the 245th Avenue vicinity, said a press release from Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office.
Level 3 describes the highest risk level for predatory offenders.
Miller was convicted of criminal sexual conduct or another offense that requires registration with law enforcement. Miller has served the sentence imposed on him by the court and is transitioning into the community.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office is releasing this information pursuant to a state statute that authorizes law enforcement to inform communities of a public registrant’s release from prison or a secure treatment facility.
During a public meeting in 2017, the Minnesota Department of Corrections director of community notification said Miller's predatory offenses occurred in two states. In 2005 he was convicted of burglary and criminal sexual conduct in Lyon County, Minnesota. In Iowa in 2011, Miller reportedly trapped a hotel housekeeper in a bathroom, removed his clothing and attempted to sexually assault the woman.
In 2013 he was sent back to prison for failing to meet predatory offender requirements.
Three years ago, Miller was in Scott County Jail for a probation violation on a drug conviction. After his release, he briefly lived in Le Sueur County.
Miller was arrested in Rice County in May 2017. A woman reported seeing him throw a log through a window, according to the criminal complaint.
If Miller does return to Le Sueur County, Sheriff Brett Mason said in 2017, his department “will keep tabs on him. I can assure you of that.”
Members of the public seeking more information may call Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office's non-emergency line at 357-4440.
