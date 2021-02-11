MANKATO — With the application deadline fast approaching, nearly $800,000 in grants remain available for businesses and nonprofits in Blue Earth County that experienced pandemic-related revenue reductions.
"Our deadline for applications is (Friday) at 4 p.m.," County Administrator Bob Meyer said of the COVID-relief funding approved by the Minnesota Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz in December. "We were at $420,000 of approved applications out of a total of $1.2 million. So we're about a third of the way."
Eligible business owners can use the grants to cover operational expenses such as insurance costs, legal fees, payroll, rent, utilities, property taxes, marketing/advertising, licensing fees, accounting fees, routine maintenance, travel/vehicle expenses, office supplies, repairs to existing buildings and equipment.
The size of grant awards is based on business type and employee count, and businesses must be able to demonstrate they were adversely affected by executive orders related to COVID-19 with revenue reductions of at least 25% in the final three months of 2020 compared to the last quarter of 2019.
Applications are being processed by the city of Mankato's Community Development Department but are available to businesses and nonprofit organizations throughout the county. The application form and additional information can be found on the county’s website under "Small Business Assistance Grant Program."
"We hope any business or nonprofit that's been impacted by COVID will take a look at it," Meyer said.
Speaking at a meeting of the Mankato-Blue Earth County Intergovernmental Committee Thursday, Meyer speculated that some applicants, overwhelmed with tasks as they steer their organization through a difficult economy, are likely still planning to submit last-minute applications. He pointed to a similar program in Nicollet County, where the deadline was a week earlier.
"They did get quite a surge in the last couple of days," he said.
The state business assistance follows a massive federal COVID-relief package awarded earlier in the pandemic, and some organizations have seen their economic fortunes improve in recent months. Meyer said it's unclear whether the lack of applications is a sign that businesses are less desperate for assistance now compared to the spring and summer of 2020.
"We've been hearing from around the state that there are other counties in the same position," he said, referring to a smaller number of applications than with the federal CARES Act program. "What does that say? It's hard to know."
Extending Blue Earth County's deadline beyond this week, if money remains available, would be difficult because the legislation providing the funds requires applications to be approved by the County Board by March 15 and grants to be disbursed by April 1.
"So we don't have a lot of time to extend the deadline," Meyer said.
If a shortage of eligible applicants leaves money on the table, the County Board could choose to increase the size of grants awarded to eligible applicants. A discussion is planned for next week's board meeting.
Nine different grant caps are in place, ranging from $2,000 to $45,000 with grants increasing in size if an organization has more employees, if it hasn't received previous state assistance, and if it was forced to close by executive orders issued by Walz to slow the spread of COVID-19.
County Commissioner Colleen Landkamer said the origin of the applications, when looking on a per-capita basis, has been well-balanced between Mankato and the county's small towns. She hopes more businesses and nonprofits will step forward before the deadline hits.
"They've been stretched so far they might be waiting until the last minute to do it," Landkamer said of business owners and nonprofit directors. "... We certainly want to spend every cent and keep it in the community."
