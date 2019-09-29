MANKATO — Two more teens have been charged in a robbery and kidnapping last month in Mankato.
Five teens allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint on Aug. 14 at a bus stop on Briargate Road. They reportedly forced the man into a vehicle and took him to an ATM to withdraw cash.
Pal Mat Kueth and Tethloach Kueth Dojiok, both 17, and from Mankato, were charged with juvenile felony counts of robbery and kidnapping Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
They are the final suspects to be charged. They are among three juvenile suspects. The oldest suspect is 19 years old. The names of felony crime suspects who are age 16 and older are public information after they are charged.
