Every once in a while someone’s ears will perk up if I mention I’m from Chisholm.
Mankato is about a five-hour drive away from the Iron Range city, so I’ll usually have to explain where it is. It’s next to Hibbing, I’ll start with, and our bigger neighbor has Bob Dylan to thank for the many people who nod in recognition at that point.
For those who know Chisholm right off the bat, though, another Bob was often the reason why. Their ears perked up because Chisholm might as well be synonymous with Bob McDonald, the legendary basketball coach who died last week at age 87 after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
If Chisholm is on the map, it’s there because of Coach McDonald.
He became the winningest high school coach in Minnesota basketball history during his 53 years at the helm of the Chisholm Bluestreaks boys team. Between Chisholm and earlier stints at McGregor and Barnum, he retired in 2014 with 1,012 wins over 59 years.
By the time I played for him between 2005-2009, most of my teammates and I had been under his tutelage for a decade already. We learned the game in the Saturday morning basketball program he pioneered.
Roels Gymnasium was basically a Chisholm basketball hall of fame curated by Mr. McDonald himself. The hallway was decked out in historical photos of the teams he led, with all their captains and their records. We’d look up in the rafters at the long list of 1,000-point scorers and all-state honorees, several of them being his children who later followed him into coaching.
Chisholm basketball lore was on another level than any other high school sport I’ve come across since. In a place surrounded by hockey towns, we grew up knowing about our high school’s basketball triumphs and the clutch shots and heroic figures involved in them.
And we grew up wanting to add to it. If it meant keeping our hair close-cropped, our faces clean-shaven and our game-day attire formal with a suit and tie, so be it.
It was how we might get a chance to play in the state tournament for Mr. McDonald someday. All Chisholm boys who grew up playing basketball dreamed of that.
I was lucky enough to play in two, so in homage to Mr. McDonald I’ll share a few memories from those seasons in the hopes it’ll give people a better idea of who he was and what he meant to me.
The first is one I shared during Mr. McDonald’s court dedication in Chisholm a few years back. It’s from when we won the section tournament during my junior year in ‘08, meaning we’d be heading down to state.
Celebrating with the team afterward, I was ecstatic. The dream was becoming a reality.
I woke up the next morning to find out my grandma, whose illness had been weighing on me throughout the section tournament, had died. It was the most deflated feeling I’ve ever felt before or since.
On top of the pain of losing her, I knew I’d have to miss practice for the funeral. Missing the last practice before a game meant sitting out the game.
Mr. McDonald knew what had happened and could tell I was distraught when I came in for the next practice a day or two later. I felt so torn between my responsibilities to my family and my team, and he seemed to sense it.
He pulled me aside and told me exactly what I needed to hear. Family should come first, he said, so take all the time I needed to grieve. If I was ready to play afterward, my starting spot would be ready for me at state.
It meant the world to me. It meant I could process my grandma’s death without fear of it jeopardizing my spot at state.
While my team got a Chisholm send-off before heading down to the tournament, I stayed back for the funeral the day before the game. The ceremony was especially emotional considering I’d lost my other grandma less than six months before.
Immediately after shedding tears at the funeral, I hitched a ride with my older sisters down to Minneapolis to meet up with the team. Just like Mr. McDonald had promised, I started in the game the next day, a loss.
I was grateful for the opportunity, but the tragedy hanging over it all meant it wasn’t the state experience I’d dreamed of. It made me more determined to go back my senior year.
Which leads into the second memory of him I’ll share. We indeed made it back to state my senior year. Apart from our fourth-place finish, the experience was all I’d hoped for.
The memory is from earlier in the season, though, when I violated curfew by attending a homecoming sleepover. Mr. McDonald caught wind of it.
People who knew Mr. McDonald know he was a disciplinarian. In my early high school years I did my share of laps and push-ups for trying to rebel against it.
Even if missing curfew was a rare slip-up for me by the time I was a senior captain, I violated a team rule and would be benched for the entire first half of a game against our conference rivals. On the bench I pleaded with him to reconsider, pointing out the family I had in town to watch me play.
He didn’t budge. He did let me vent for a while, however, which was odd because he ordinarily wouldn’t tolerate the attitude. When I was done, he calmly explained how he understood how much the game meant to me but he couldn’t make an exception just for me. Then he told me to be ready for the second half.
I appreciated how he heard me out and recognized I needed some slack to voice my frustration in that moment. It felt like we reached a new level of mutual respect.
To me, it was also an example of how Mr. McDonald the disciplinarian could adjust his approach to meet a players’ needs when appropriate.
He subbed me in for the second half and I used all my pent-up energy to play one of the best halves of my life in a big win. The win helped us clinch the Iron Range Conference despite us competing against bigger schools in Virginia, Hibbing and Mesabi East.
A state semi-final loss to the eventual champions was as far as we got in a season where we finished 30-3. Amid more tears tied to my days in a Chisholm uniform coming to an end, I recall Mr. McDonald offering more helpful words about how proud he was to coach us.
Hundreds of great tributes to Mr. McDonald have been shared in the week since his death. I hope these stories add to the many others from his family, friends, players and opponents.
Chisholm and the Minnesota basketball community won’t be the same without Mr. McDonald. My condolences to his family and everyone else who knew him. He won’t be forgotten.
