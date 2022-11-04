When it came to picking an author to write the book on artist Marian Anderson, there was really only one choice: Julie Schrader.
Schrader gained an intimate understanding of Anderson when she worked for her for eight years, managing and decorating her gallery, and handling business affairs.
As Anderson worked on paintings that grace the walls of homes and offices throughout the country, Schrader was interested in why she did this or how she did that.
So she asked Anderson and recorded the responses. Eventually, Schrader said, Anderson made those notations on her own. Many of those notes were collected by Schrader from what Anderson left behind after her death Jan. 26, 2021, at age 84.
Those collected words now accompany the appropriate artwork on the pages of “The Art of Marian Anderson,” a limited-edition book. The book about Anderson, by Anderson, is a collection of all of her limited-edition prints, a sampling of some of her originals from her personal collection and some never-before-seen photos.
Not only was Anderson detailed in her paintings, often creating a near photographic reproduction, but she also left detailed instructions for any book written about her. The specifics of the book and funds to produce it were set forth in Anderson’s estate, Schrader said.
Tom Hagen, of North Mankato, a friend since about the early 1970s, was one of the executors of Anderson’s estate. He confirmed she instructed that money from the estate should be used for a book and that the Blue Earth County Historical Society should be involved.
“A bit of a memorial to the river valley and the people of the river valley,” he said of the book.
Hagen shared the duties with Tim Huebsch, who he had introduced to Anderson 30 years or more ago when she needed some computer work done. As was often the case with her, that turned into a lifelong friendship. When Anderson asked Hagen to serve as executor, he suggested bringing the younger man on as a partner, just in case.
“He (Huebsch) had the financial wherewithal, and I had known Marian for so many years,” Hagen said. The two have worked nearly two years to get the book to fruition.
Published by Schrader’s Minnesota Heritage Publishing and printed by Corporate Graphics, all proceeds will benefit BECHS, which was gifted Anderson’s entire inventory of prints.
People have been able to preorder one of the 500 copies of the book produced, or they may purchase one at anniversary open houses this weekend at the History Center, 424 Warren St. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and will include a limited-time display of some of her original works.
The open house coincides with Anderson’s Nov. 5 birthday.
The book begins with information about Anderson’s life, then transitions into copies of each of her prints with these notes attached, if they were written. It is more than 140 pages and retails for $49.95 plus tax. Books are also available at the BECHS website: blueearthcountyhistory.com
“She started off as a photo colorist,” adding color to black and white photographs taken by a local studio. “She did a lot of restorations and she started out just doing mainly commissions,” Schrader said. “She did a lot of portraits. We have no idea how many portraits are out there.”
Through her career, Anderson proved herself to be an entrepreneur, not only winning awards on every level but creating niches that extended her career into different areas. In addition to commissioned portraits, she created paintings that capture nostalgic moments for cities including Mankato and North Mankato, and even Minnesota State University on its sesquicentennial.
Often people who collect her works do so from just one category, which are separated out in the book. But the book will allow them to see the breadth of Anderson’s work.
Among the awards and recognitions she received for her artwork were Artist of the Year in 1991 at the Midwest’s Wildlife and Western Art Show in Minneapolis, a commission to do the National Wildlife turkey stamp, and paintings for Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, Boy Scouts of American and other organizations.
About her work, Anderson was quoted as saying: “I want my paintings to create a mood so that when people look at my work, they feel like they’ve been there, or want to go there. I want them to feel it, I want them to the smell the rose, feel the breeze, hear the water run.”
