Mankato resident Tom Bliese dressed in a feathered cap, white tunic and worn leather vest on Friday to begin his annual fall gig as a character from the 16th century, Nostrathomas.
The retired Minnesota State University professor — part of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival throughout four decades — made major changes this year to his comedy and magic routine.
His 2020 audience is made up of motorists, not pedestrians.
“This year, it’s a whole different ballgame. I am part of the Festival on Parade. People (attendees) can’t get out of their cars,” he said. “I am selling food, and when I have time, doing a few tricks.”
The annual event near Shakopee has been an seasonal escape where visitors can experience the look and feel of a 16th century “England-like” kingdom. Those who attended previous festivals walked the dirt paths of a re-created merry village, where they could encounter a rat catcher, knights in armor and sassy wenches among other characters.
“This year, the village is asleep,” Bliese said.
Organizers do not want its 2020 entertainers, vendors or customers to experience an illness comparable to the plagues and pestilence that raged through Europe during the centuries closely preceding the Renaissance.
The 2020 festival was revamped into several drive-thru events in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“The Feasts of Fantasy are taking place in a very large tent where everyone wears masks when they are not eating,” Bliese said.
“We all are very pleased to have come up with something to offer our die-hard fans who didn’t want to miss a year,” said Stephanie Whipps, marketing and events director for Mid America Festivals.
During the Festival on Parade, vehicles follow a 2.5-mile one-way route directly through the village while choosing from more than 30 food favorites, including roasted turkey legs, sweet corn, Unicorn Cake and fried pickles. Several artisans will be on hand selling their crafts.
Sales have been strong. Admission costs $20 per vehicle. Food and crafts are sold separately.
Whipps said additional parade dates have been added to the festival season so that it now goes through Oct. 18.
She said although she’s grateful for the popularity of the 2020 alternative to the traditional festival, she’s looking forward to the 2021 season and the delayed 50th anniversary of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival.
“We hope to be back to normal next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.