ST. JAMES — Jason and Jen Kuester bought the St. James Golf Course and Rivers Edge Grill in June of last year and did a complete overhaul of the clubhouse, bar and restaurant.
“We redid everything,” Jason said Sunday, a day after a fire late Saturday night destroyed the building.
After the renovation and under their ownership the restaurant became a hub of activity for the St. James area.
“We do weddings, receptions, anniversaries. We have steak nights, do pizzas. We’re feeding about 750 people a week,” he said.
The first call about the fire came in about 11:30 p.m. Saturday and when the Kuesters got a call and arrived there were several area fire departments on scene.
The couple quickly moved to keep the golf course going and brought in a small temporary office.
“The course was open today,” Jason said Sunday. “People can still reserve tee times on the tee-time app. By (Monday) we’ll have everything set up for remote (tee reservations) and taking credit cards.”
And they are already lining up a larger mobile space where they will have the clubhouse and space for tables and some restaurant service.
He said the state fire marshal was on site Sunday. There is no indication of it being a suspicious fire, Jason said, and the investigation is looking at some kind of mechanical/electrical cause. Jason said their insurance adjusters were also on scene Sunday.
He said they will immediately work to get the clubhouse, bar and restaurant rebuilt and hope to have a new one open in five or six months.
On the club’s Facebook page Justin wrote about the fire.
“When we pulled up we were met by six local fire departments that were working hard to put the fire out. Jen and I want to thank St. James, Madelia, Lewisville, Butterfield, Ormsby, & Truman for all their efforts in putting out the fire.
“This will take a little more effort but we know we can overcome this! We will still be open for golf every day as always using a temporary office,” he wrote.
“We also want to thank all the staff and everyone that came out in support during the fire. We appreciate all the hugs and prayers. River’s Edge Grill will be back as soon as possible.”
