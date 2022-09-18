In 2004, a panel of experts assembled by ESPN Magazine determined that hockey was the toughest team sport to play. Eighteen years later, members of Mankato’s All Seasons Arena Joint Powers Board might be wondering if there’s an alternate answer to the “highest degree of difficulty” question — co-owning an aging indoor hockey rink.
“It’s about the most expensive thing to do, to have indoor ice — outside of maybe a swimming pool,” said All Seasons Arena Board Chair Mark Piepho, a Blue Earth County commissioner and Skyline resident. “And if we want to keep the ice, we have to invest.”
That point was hammered home like a Bobby Hull slapshot this summer when Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz sought a facility assessment of the two-rink arena owned and operated by Mankato, North Mankato, Blue Earth County, Eagle Lake and Skyline.
With about $5.5 million in upgrades planned for the ice-making equipment, dasher boards and other rink components, Arntz was facing the task of soliciting the co-owners or others for funding. Before doing that, Arntz wanted reassurance she wouldn’t be forced to repeat the exercise a year or two later for unanticipated major repairs to other structural elements.
“I would have to go out and try to obtain funding for the sheets of ice, only to find out two years later that we need funding for the roof or something else,” she said. “We had ISG do a facility analysis.”
As it turns out, Arntz didn’t need to worry about the roof. Installed in 1998, it’s in good shape and could last another 28 years or so, according to ISG engineering firm.
The news wasn’t as favorable for the South Rink bleachers — “not in code compliance and are not accessible due to lack of a ramp ... .” ($832,000).
Or for the fire danger — “combustible construction materials were used at the South Rink concessions area and the North Rink east mezzanine area.” ($699,000 to replace with approved materials.)
Or the east parking lot — “drainage has no outlet. ... extensive cracking and pot holes.” ($357,000.)
Or the west parking lot — “extensively cracked with multiple pot holes.” ($121,000.)
Or the 23-year-old heating/cooling system, which has a typical lifespan of 25-30 years. ($120,000)
When all of the smaller Priority 1 fixes are included — largely life-safety issues, Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility compliance and repair of items in very poor condition — the total price tag tops $2.7 million. That work should be done within the next two years, according to the report prepared by Kevin Hildebrandt, ISG facilities management and planning strategist.
Another $1.1 million in work is categorized as a “short-term priority,” projects that should be completed in three to five years. Those Priority 2 fixes include $586,000 to replace worn and dated flooring throughout the building, $220,000 for replacement of a 17-year-old dehumidification system, and $120,000 for new exterior wall panels, which ISG describes as damaged and “patched incorrectly.”
Reassessing
The members of the Joint Powers Board knew the 1973 building and its 1998 addition were not in pristine condition.
“The building was built a long time ago. The last significant improvements were in 2005, I believe,” Arntz said. “So it’s not a huge surprise that the building needs more attention.”
But it was a shock that $3.88 million in work was needed on top of the $5.5 million in anticipated rink modernization.
“Yes, there is a lot more going on in the interior than I think any of the partners understood,” she said.
And after city engineering and facilities staff looked it over, the conclusion was it didn’t make sense to do the previously planned rink work only to have those improvements damaged or removed when major building renovations followed. That means combining the work into a project that could top $9 million.
Developing a financing plan won’t be easy, but Piepho said it’s better that the board and the community have a complete understanding of what it will take to continue to provide a venue for the hundreds of youth hockey players, figure skaters and adult league teams that rely on ASA.
“Susan’s done a really good job of bringing around the reality of what’s there,” he said.
Regrouping
The reality check already has prompted Skyline and Eagle Lake to distance themselves from the facility. Both have indicated a willingness to continue to provide their population-based contribution to the combined $40,000 the members of the Joint Powers Board provide as an operating subsidy for ASA.
Both cities, however, have sent the message that they should not be counted on to finance a share of the $9 million in building improvements.
Eagle Lake City Administrator Jennifer Bromeland said the City Council made its position official in early August.
“They did make a motion at that meeting that they were not interested in taking on debt service for improvements at All Seasons,” Bromeland said.
The city remains willing to pay its share of the operating subsidy, which works out to about $1,800 a year for Eagle Lake.
Eagle Lake was in something of a unique position — a very recent addition to the Joint Powers Board, which was created in the 1980s to take ownership of All Seasons when the privately owned rink was in danger of permanently closing. The fast-growing town agreed to join the board in 2019 because there were so many young Eagle Lake residents skating at All Seasons. There was never the intent, though, to commit the city of 3,300 to financing major repairs at ASA or to the construction of a new ice rink, something youth hockey advocates have been pursuing.
“We are a small community and we have limitations as far as taking on additional debt,” Bromeland said. “The city is willing to continue with discussions with the All Seasons Board, but they wanted to be transparent upfront.”
Later in August, tiny Skyline followed suit.
“They are in a similar position,” Arntz said of the town of 288.
One of the original co-owners of All Seasons, Nicollet County, already was long gone. The Nicollet County Board withdrew from the Joint Powers Board when faced with a share of the cost of adding a second sheet of ice in the late 1990s.
When Eagle Lake joined, the shares were Mankato’s 66.6%, North Mankato’s 21.9%, Blue Earth County’s 6.5%, Eagle Lake’s 4.5% and Skyline’s .5%.
A new joint powers agreement is being discussed, and the board is uncertain how to proceed with a pair of partners who are open to continuing a role in the operations of the facility but not to a role in its upkeep and renovation.
“I think the board is struggling with, ‘How do you have one without the other?’” Arntz said.
At the moment, the major partners appear to be committed to exploring a solution.
Arntz and Mankato Administrative Services Director Parker Skophammer have already met with the North Mankato City Council to discuss the ISG findings and the financial challenges.
“I do think that the cities of North Mankato and Mankato appear committed to working together,” Arntz said.
Piepho is optimistic that Blue Earth County Board won’t walk away from the problem either.
“They’re open, I think, to keeping it going,” he said, adding that his fellow commissioners just want a thorough understanding of the data and the options. “We’re not shutting the door.”
Replacing
With boosters of youth hockey and figure skating continuing their yearslong push for a new ice arena, it’s been suggested the deterioration of ASA makes it more imperative to get moving on the new facility.
“That certainly has come up — not by the board itself but others,” Arntz said. “The challenge of doing that is we still have an asset that needs improvement. ... I would think the community would expect, before we spend money on a new facility, we show we know how to care for the facility we have.”
It’s not difficult finding a youth hockey booster willing to disparage All Seasons for its age, its less-than-stellar aesthetics, its cramped lobby, its inadequate parking and more. But any suggestion the facility be bulldozed in favor of a new one fails to recognize the heavy use ASA gets from early in the morning to late at night from autumn through late winter.
Proposals for a new two-rink arena have typically included preservation of a rink or two at All Seasons to meet the intense demand for ice time. Any thought of shifting the $9 million needed at ASA to a fast-tracked and enlarged new three- or four-rink facility isn’t based in fiscal reality, Arntz said.
The latest estimate of the cost of a new two-sheet ice arena is about $34 million.
“The last time we talked about it, we were hoping for a $16 million facility,” she said. “And those costs are double right now, if not more.”
Mankato doesn’t currently have the bonding capacity to finance a project of that size, let alone an enlarged new facility with multiple sheets of ice, she said.
That leaves any new facility years away. So the Mankato area needs ASA to continue to function if local youth, high school and adult-league hockey teams are going to have a place to skate.
Resuscitating
Arntz said the city’s facilities staff are confident the rinks at All Seasons will be usable for the upcoming hockey season. Beyond that, it gets a little iffy. The original South Rink has parts dating back nearly 50 years.
“They could fail, really, at any time,” she said. “That’s the piece that’s probably the most essential right now in order to have it work, because that’s the facility where it’s most vulnerable.”
At the same time, it would be more efficient to coordinate that emergency work with the ISG-identified repairs and renovations in a single well-organized improvement program. But that means rounding up roughly $9 million rather than $5.5 million if all of the ISG suggestions are adopted.
“Funding the ice improvements is going to be hard enough,” Arntz said.
Until a couple of years ago, it would have been Mankato Area Public Schools leading the search for a solution. The school system, while not an owner, was the designated fiscal agent under the original Joint Powers Board.
School officials weren’t keen on continuing that responsibility, and former Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges agreed to have the city take over. Arntz doesn’t hide her frustration with that parting gift from her predecessor
“It’s disappointing,” she said. “Pat signed off on that agreement five days before he retired.”
While the remaining owners are in a tough spot, it could be worse. The partners could have authorized the improvements to the ice-making equipment without realizing the other looming and expensive needs. Or they could have seen the estimated costs in the ISG report and just walked away.
“The good news is we’re actually having these conversations, as hard as they are,” Arntz said. “The group is actually finally having the discussion — how does this work for the long haul? The board hasn’t said, ‘Well, OK, let’s shut the doors.’”
Piepho doesn’t see that as an option. For community members who also consider a local ice arena to be a vital amenity for a Minnesota city, he urges them to share that opinion with their elected officials.
“I’m hopeful,” Piepho said. “I think people realize that if we’re going to keep skating programs, we have to come together and work it out. ... We’ll just have to figure out the financing and who’s in and who’s not and try to keep it together.”
