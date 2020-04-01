MANKATO — A man with four prior DWI convictions allegedly tried to avoid a fifth charge by claiming he was en route to a hospital because he had COVID-19.
Alonzo Reginald Wilson, 49, of Minnesota Lake, was charged with felony DWI, gross misdemeanor driving after license cancellation and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
According to the court complaint:
A State Patrol trooper stopped Wilson for speeding on Highway 14 in Blue Earth County Monday evening after an ambulance crew reported he was tailgating and nearly rear-ended the ambulance.
Wilson told the trooper he had a fever and was going to a hospital to get tested for COVID-19. The trooper gave Wilson a mask to wear while Wilson took and failed field sobriety tests. Wilson then took off the mask and said he was just joking about having COVID-19.
A preliminary breath test indicated Wilson had a blood alcohol content of 0.18 and a later breathalyzer gave a reading of 0.15.
Wilson told the trooper he was driving near the ambulance because he was trying to flirt with its passenger.
Inside Wilson's vehicle, the trooper found a half-empty can of beer and a glass pipe that Wilson said he uses to smoke crack.
Wilson has four prior DWI convictions, two of which were felonies.
