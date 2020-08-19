MANKATO — An Eagle Lake man was sentenced to prison for his seventh DWI conviction.
Robert James Schroeder, 53, pleaded guilty to felony DWI last month and was sentenced Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Schroeder had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15 after he was stopped in Mankato in August 2019, according to a court complaint. Schroeder said he had been stung by a bee and was driving to get his EpiPen. Later he said he was driving to find a legal driver to take him to the hospital.
Schroeder was sentenced to four years in prison with credit for 308 days already spent in jail.
Judge Kurt Johnson also on Tuesday ordered the concurrent execution of the stayed 54-month sentence that was given in Schroeder's sixth DWI conviction. Schroeder was given credit for 435 days in that case.
After he is released, Schroeder will spend five years on probation.
