MANKATO — A North Mankato man who drove while under the influence twice last year — once also fleeing police while carrying materials to make methamphetamine — has been sentenced to prison.
Christopher James Peters, 32, pleaded guilty to felony DWI in a February 2020 stop in Blue Earth County and to felony counts of DWI, fleeing police and possession of methamphetamine manufacturing equipment in a August chase in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties.
He was sentenced Monday in Blue Earth County District Court to 57 months in prison, but he received a recommendation for a program that could result in a much earlier release.
Last February a deputy stopped Peters for doing 90 mph on Highway 14 east of Eagle Lake. He failed field sobriety tests and had meth and needles in his pocket, according to a court complaint.
In August, while Peters was out on bail, an officer tried to stop him for driving erratically on Highway 14 in Mankato. He fled over 100 mph and tried to jump out of his moving vehicle on the Lor Ray Drive exit in North Mankato. An officer caught him and he admitted he had used drugs and a breathalyzer showed he also had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.07.
Meanwhile smoke began billowing out of a backpack that fell out of Peters' car when he jumped out. Inside officers found drain cleaner, batteries and other equipment commonly used to manufacture meth.
Peters was sentenced to 57 months in prison on the second DWI charge and received concurrent sentences on the other charges.
Judge Krista Jass is recommending Peters be considered for the Challenge Incarceration Program, in which participants complete a six- month military-style boot camp followed by a year of out-of-custody programming. If not accepted to that program, Peters will be eligible for release in April 2024.
