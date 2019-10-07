MANKATO — A man is facing a felony charge after he led an officer on a brief pursuit Saturday evening in Mankato.
A Mankato police officer observed Lee Wayne Young Sr., 35, of Kasota, driving on Third Avenue at about 6 p.m. and knew Young's license had been revoked.
Young sped away “obviously trying to evade” the officer, a court complaint said. He allegedly went through a parking lot going 50-60 mph and back onto Third Avenue, then on Brooks Street before he got trapped at a dead end on Fourth Avenue.
After he was arrested without incident, Young told authorities he didn't realize the officer was behind him.
Young was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony fleeing police as well as misdemeanor driving after license revocation.
It is Young's fourth driving without a license citation in the last three months.
