AMBOY — An Amboy man who repeatedly sexually assaulted a girl will spend at least 44 years in prison.
Chad Edward Danberry, 42, was sentenced on four counts of felony criminal sexual conduct Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
In early 2018 a girl told authorities Danberry began to abuse her when she was in first or second grade and the assaults escalated to forcible rapes before they ended in 2016. Danberry threatened her and her family if she told anyone, according to court documents.
A jury found Danberry guilty in April. He was sentenced to 44 years in prison and 22 years of supervised release.
Danberry has a lengthy criminal history, including a prior criminal sexual conduct conviction. He has two pending charges for failing to meet predatory offender registration requirements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.