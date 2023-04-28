By Mark Fischenich
mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com
MANKATO — With a water meter at virtually every home and business in Mankato, and many of them dying, the city is facing a $3.5 million bill to update the outdated and increasingly failing technology.
Now, the city has a plan to rapidly replace more than 5,800 of the oldest machines and systematically swap out over time more than 10,000 others.
As the new machines are installed, they will include more powerful transmitters so that each property’s water usage can be reported electronically through the existing cellular phone network.
“Through a series of site visits and conversations with our billing, collection system and meter vendor, the staff believe we have a viable solution that also provides a path forward for future replacement as well,” according to a memo to the City Council.
The near-term replacements are to be financed entirely with $3.5 million in remaining federal funding allocated to Mankato through the American Rescue Plan, the pandemic economic stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden in March of 2021.
The council, which approved the $3.5 million in financing Monday, heard a detailed presentation on the problem and possible solutions during a council work session last month by Administrative Services Director Parker Skophammer.
Introducing his lengthy presentation with the self-deprecating description of “the exciting world of water meters,” Skophammer said the city borrowed money in the 1990s to purchase and install thousands of meters that could be read by a meter reader in the street outside a customer’s home. The battery-powered meters are now failing at a rate of 45 to 60 per month, Skophammer said, but money was not set aside to replace them with new meters, which cost about $155 each.
Under the planned replacement program, the city will order $1.3 million worth of meters next month, along with more than $900,000 in transmitters powerful enough to send the meters’ water-usage information to the nearest cellphone tower. Proposals will be sought this summer from private companies interested in handling the installation of the equipment at a cost of nearly $1.1 million. The budget also includes a $175,000 contingency fund.
Meter replacement is to start in October and continue through March 2025 with the oldest meters being targeted first. Less decrepit meters will be replaced in the ensuing years.
By the end of the decade, Skophammer expects most meters in the city will be able to be read via the cellphone network.
Although the availability of the federal stimulus funds can carry most of the burden of financing the replacement of the aging meters, Skophammer said city staff wants to set up a plan going forward to continuously replace meters that are nearing the end of their projected lifespan. That would require an estimated $350,000 to be budgeted each year going forward but would avoid a similar multi-million-dollar financial crunch in 20 years or so when the new meters reach the end of their life.
If the federal funding was not being used for the immediate infusion of money, homeowners and other utility customers would likely be facing hefty charges to cover the expense of replacing the failing meters. From that standpoint, the federal funds are providing direct savings to average Mankatoans, Skophammer said.
“This is a way to get the money directly back in your constituents’ pockets,” he told the council.
Even with the $3.5 million expense, the city will still have about $2 million in unspent American Rescue Plan funds left to allocate.
