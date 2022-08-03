MANKATO — Newly released data showed south-central Minnesota had an uptick in adverse events, including serious injuries, among patients at health care facilities over a one-year period during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Minnesota Department of Health’s annual adverse health events report, released Wednesday, documented 508 reported incidents at hospitals and surgical centers across the state between Oct. 7, 2020, and Oct. 6, 2021. It primarily attributed a 33% increase in incidents — ranging from pressure ulcers to falls to medication errors — to increased levels of care and challenges brought on by the pandemic.
South-central Minnesota’s adverse health events rose from seven to 14 in the two most recent reports, including the following totals released Wednesday:
• Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato — 11
• Mankato Surgery Center — 2
• New Ulm Medical Center — 1
One south-central Minnesota hospital, River’s Edge in St. Peter, improved in its number of reported adverse events. It went from two adverse events in the previous report to not being listed Wednesday, meaning it had no adverse events during the one-year period.
Despite the increases both regionwide and statewide, the health department noted adverse events remain “very rare." None of the incidents in south-central Minnesota resulted in deaths, although there were 14 statewide.
Mayo in Mankato hospital’s 11 adverse health events were an uptick from four between October 2019 and 2020. The 11 incidents, eight resulting in serious injuries, included the following:
• Pressure ulcers — 4
• Falls — 3
• Surgery/other invasive procedure performed on wrong body part — 1
• Attempted suicide — 1
• Foreign object retained in patient after surgery/procedure — 1
• Sexual assault — 1
Mayo Clinic's highest priority is to provide safe and high-value patient care, and it investigates each event to the fullest to achieve those goals, said Dr. Amy Brien, the health’s system’s southwest Minnesota region patient safety officer.
“I know we’re incredibly proud of the care we provide here in Mankato,” she said. “We use each case to take an opportunity to identify any processes or procedures that maybe weren’t followed or could be improved upon. We’re deeply committed to address these and prevent future events from happening.”
Falls caused three of the hospital’s eight serious injuries. Prevention campaigns are in place, Brien said, as well as a committee tasked with reviewing data, finding best practices and implementing safety plans.
Other protocols include visual reminders in patient rooms, risk assessments upon admission and a policy striving to keep staff at arm’s reach whenever at-risk patients try to stand.
Some events can’t be prevented even with the best measures in place, Brien said. She described most falls being the result of patients trying to walk without assistance.
Pressure ulcers, or bedsores, caused three of the serious injuries at the hospital and were by far the most reported adverse event statewide. Increases in pressure ulcers and falls statewide were likely impacted by intensive-care unit stays increasing from 2.3 days in 2017 to 5.5 days in 2021, according to the health department.
More vulnerable patients are more likely to develop ulcers. Treating more critically ill patients at Mayo in Mankato during the reporting period factored into the number of ulcers, Brien said.
“That would be definitely a contributing factor for sure,” she said. “We’ve seen pressure injury numbers grow over the past year here. We’re not alone in that.”
The Minnesota Nurses Association, which Mayo in Mankato nurses voted to decertify as their union last week, stated in a release Wednesday that the report highlights a crisis of short staffing and lack of retention by hospital executives. The issue predates the pandemic, according to MNA, with adverse health events rising by 97% since 2013.
Mankato Surgery Center’s two adverse events included:
• Surgery/other invasive procedure performed on wrong body part — 1
• Wrong surgical/invasive procedure performed — 1
A statement from the center, which is jointly owned by Mankato Clinic and Orthopaedic and Fracture Clinic, named patient care and safety as the highest priorities for the health care provider.
“The Mankato Surgery Center, which opened in 2002, does approximately 6,000 procedures annually,” the statement read. “Last year is the first time we reported an adverse event at our facility.”
The events were related to one patient’s surgery and resulted in no injuries. Mankato Surgery Center immediately informed the patient and family and implemented changes to prevent future occurrences.
“The care team and medical director conducted a root cause analysis and changes were implemented to ensure this would not happen again,” the statement read. “We strive for zero adverse events and we are rooted in teamwork, cooperation, continuous improvement, excellence and compassion.”
Allina Health’s New Ulm Medical Center’s one adverse event in the report was a fall causing a serious injury. It also had one adverse event in the previous report.
Providing safe care is the hospital’s most important responsibility, the health care provider said in a statement, and the responsibility isn’t taken for granted.
“We recognize the devastating impact these adverse health events can have on the lives of those affected and we perform a root-cause analysis after any serious safety event to identify additional safeguards and training needed to prevent future events,” the statement read.
