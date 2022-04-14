MANKATO — A recently released report found Blue Earth, Nicollet and Waseca counties were among the areas with the highest official poverty rates in Minnesota, while federal and state programs aren’t nearly sufficient enough to lift families out of poverty.
The Minnesota Community Action Partnership, or MinnCAP, released the report last week in partnership with the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs.
It detailed how government benefit programs aren’t offsetting the costs of housing, food, medical bills and other necessities for Minnesotans, especially for people of color.
“Even if you look at them cumulatively,” said MinnCAP Executive Director Bill Grant, “it’s clear we’re not getting people to the point where they can be economically self-sufficient on their own, and that needs to be the goal.”
The report stated: “Many people living with low incomes have to choose every month between paying their food bills or paying for their housing and other necessities.”
Official poverty rates, as defined in the report, take into account some public assistance benefits in addition to private income. Blue Earth, Nicollet and Waseca counties’ state-high rate in the measure was 16.5%.
The counties’ supplemental poverty rate, measuring all possible resources available for families, was 12% — the rate would be 21.1% without any public assistance benefits. Only three other regions of the 23 included in the study — Ramsey County, the Duluth metro and northwest-central Minnesota — had higher supplemental poverty rates.
The findings are from 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Grant suspects the pandemic only worsened the problem.
“We do expect the numbers to grow in terms of the absolute number of people in poverty and the incomes they have relative to the poverty level,” he said.
The report calls on lawmakers in Minnesota to:
• Expand eligibility for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP program.
• Use the state’s budget surplus to invest in affordable housing
• Create a poverty commission, including people with lived experience in poverty, to work on solutions to ending it in Minnesota by the end of this decade.
Raising the SNAP eligibility threshold from income from 165% of the federal poverty level to 200%, Grant said, would be a simple yet helpful move that the state has the power to implement.
Using surplus funds to add affordable housing, meanwhile, would get at another key driver keeping families in poverty. About 43% of renters in Minnesota paid more than 30% of their income on housing in 2019, according to the report, leaving little wiggle room for other costs.
Minnesota Action Valley Council, or MVAC, provides people with and connects them to benefit programs, from weatherizing homes to cut down on energy costs to providing energy assistance to offering rent help during the pandemic. Crisis assistance requests for energy costs — meaning people received a heat shut-off notice — rose by 15-20% during the pandemic, said MVAC Executive Director Amanda Mackie.
“In numbers, that’s 1,500 households,” Mackie said. “That’s quite a big jump.”
Many of the folks reaching out about unmet needs hadn’t needed assistance before. And a lot of them are still struggling, Mackie said.
Grant credited MVAC, one of 24 community action agencies in the state, with being good at identifying people’s needs and connecting them to resources in the nine-county region.
Apart from what state and federal lawmakers can do to expand support for families in poverty, Grant said key local level support for families in poverty comes in the form of making sure they’re aware of resources and have easy access to them.
Project Community Connect, where agencies and nonprofits offer a one-stop event for a host of resources, works toward those goals. Mankato’s Project Community Connect will be 1-4 p.m. Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. More than 70 service providers will be at the free event, according to the Greater Mankato Area United Way.
