MANKATO — Blue Earth County had eight more water quality issues in its lakes and streams this year than it did two years ago, according to a new report.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency released its draft list of impaired waters Monday. The MPCA included 305 new water bodies and 417 new impairments statewide — bringing the total number of impaired water bodies to 2,904 and impairments to 6,168.
The eight newly listed water quality issues in Blue Earth County, which raised the total number to 140, included mercury found in fish tissue on portions of the Le Sueur River and worsened habitats for fish on Madison and Lura lakes.
The MPCA's draft list, compiled every two years, serves as a gauge of water body health in Minnesota. This year's list found mercury levels, algae growth, excess sediment, unsafe bacteria and unhealthy conditions for fish and bugs to be the most common impairments impacting the state's water bodies.
While the report details the state's troubled waters, said MPCA Deputy Commissioner Peter Tester, many others are still in good shape.
"The majority of our recreational lakes are swimmable, and that’s encouraging," he said during a media briefing Monday.
There were also 100 or so impairments "delisted" this year, meaning the waters met water quality standards and can therefore be removed from the list. A portion of the Maple River from about Rice Creek to the Le Sueur River met water quality standards after previous impairments were found between 2012 and this year.
Improving more waters in the Minnesota River basin will require addressing the causes of impairments, rather than just their symptoms, said Scott Sparlin, coordinator and facilitator of the Minnesota River Congress. He named agricultural runoff, nutrients and sedimentation as three of the main issues leading to impaired waters in the region.
Water from farmland, which much of southern Minnesota is composed of, carries silt and nutrients into lakes and streams faster. Although this year was drier than usual, rainier years contribute to large flows into water bodies, creating erosion problems and making the water cloudier.
The Minnesota River Congress and Coalition for a Cleaner Minnesota River worked on funding through the Legislature this year in the hopes of eventually being able to better control water flows into streams. A $2 million program through Minnesota's Board of Water and Soil Resources will offer financial assistance to landowners in the Minnesota River basin — plus the lower Mississippi River basin — for water storage on their land.
Examples of ways to increase water storage include wetland restoration and planting cover crops. More storage on land would help reduce the larger flows bringing more nutrient pollution into streams, Sparlin said.
After the state funding came through, one of the next steps for the water quality advocate groups is to expand the strategies to cover the whole Minnesota River basin. They're working with federal lawmakers on ways to scale up the program.
As long as the right conditions for water storage are engineered at a large enough scale, Sparlin said, more improvements could come in the foreseeable future.
"If you give Mother Nature a half a chance, she'll respond," he said. "The effects of doing what we're talking about would be relatively seeable in the fairly near future."
The state funding makes him hopeful it'll have a positive impact on water quality, at least providing the framework to demonstrate it can make a difference.
“It’s been a lifetime trying to get to this spot," he said. "If I’m not hopeful now, I would’ve never been. I think this has huge potential beyond what we’ve done before."
With the impaired waters draft for 2022 now released, Minnesotans can now weigh in on what water bodies they think should and shouldn’t be on the list during the next 60 days. The MPCA will submit the list to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for final approval in 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.