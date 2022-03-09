ST. PETER — A group in two vehicles reportedly boxed in and fired a "splatball" water blaster at a St. Peter school bus Tuesday, according to a release from the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office.
The bus was carrying the St. Peter boys basketball team home from a game in New Ulm on Highway 15 when the incident occurred at 10:24 p.m.
One vehicle slowed down the bus from in front, while another pulled alongside and its occupants "shot or threw" items at the bus, the release said.
Passengers described the shots sounding loud like paintballs. The bus had no visible damage.
Deputies on Wednesday identified four people they say were in the two vehicles at the time. They also determined the group used a "splatball" water blaster, which they compared to an air-soft gun, except it fires water bead ammunition similar to mini water balloons.
