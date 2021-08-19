MANKATO — New employment data showed the Mankato area had 6.7% more jobs in July compared to a year earlier, as statewide employment had its biggest uptick since March.
The Mankato-North Mankato metropolitan statistical area had 54,908 jobs in July, according to numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. The region had 3,463 more jobs last month compared to July 2020.
Among other metro areas, only Duluth had a bigger percentage jump in July employment than Mankato. Duluth had a 7.7% increase, adding 9,399 jobs. Rochester’s increase was 4.9%, or 5,803 jobs. St. Cloud added 4,379 jobs, or 4.3%. Minneapolis’ 87,807 more jobs in July were a 4.7% increase.
Minnesota’s job gains in July totaled 14,500 while unemployment dropped by 0.1% for a seasonally adjusted rate of 3.9%.
One hard-hit industry had job gains, noted DEED Commissioner Steve Grove in a release announcing the latest numbers.
“It’s always good to have a month with solid job gains, particularly in leisure and hospitality which have been hit so hard,” Grove said. “We remain laser-focused on connecting as many Minnesotans as we can with available, good-paying jobs in our economy — of which there are plenty.”
Leisure and hospitality jobs rose by 7,700 jobs, or 3.4%, statewide in July compared to the previous year. Other sectors having gains included government at 1.4%, manufacturing at 0.9%, construction at 0.7% and information at 1.5%.
Job losses, meanwhile, occurred in trade, transportation and utilities. The sectors were down 2,600 jobs in July, a 0.5% drop.
Other sectors having losses included education and health services at 0.2% and professional and business services at 0.1%.
Looking at job patterns over three-month rolling periods, DEED described 2021 as having a “strong growth pattern” so far. National job growth was about 0.4% in February-April, March-May and April-June, compared to 0.6%, 0.5% and 0.3% for the same periods in Minnesota.
“We know that our recovery from the pandemic will take time, both nationally and at the state level,” Grove said in a statement. “The good news is there are lots of great opportunities in our economy right now, and we’re spending every day finding new ways to connect workers with jobs in the industries most in demand.”
The U.S. added 934,000 jobs in July compared to a year ago, up 0.6%. About 703,000 of the jobs were in the private sector.
