MANKATO — A Mankato woman sustained non-life threatening injuries in a crash Saturday on Victory Drive in Mankato.
Marie A. Miest, 66, of Mankato, was traveling west in a Chevrolet Equinox across Victory Drive at 4:55 p.m. when the vehicle collided with a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Mary Lynn Cordes, 47, of Mankato, going south on Victory Drive, according to a State Patrol report.
Miest was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato for treatment. Cordes wasn't injured in the crash, according to the report.
