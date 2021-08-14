ST. PETER — A St. Louis Park man reportedly sustained injuries Saturday after crashing his motorcycle in St. Peter.
Alan Lee Christian, 53, was driving a Honda motorcycle south on Highway 169 at 9:25 a.m. Saturday when he lost control and hit a curb, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
He was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System’s Mankato hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to the State Patrol.
