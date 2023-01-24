MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s economic contribution is estimated at more than $827 million, according to an economic impact report produced by a national consulting firm.
The study, done by Parker Philips, was commissioned by the Minnesota State system for all its colleges and universities with the results announced Tuesday. It found that MSU generates an annual economic impact of $827.2 million. This includes a direct impact of $454.4 million and an indirect/induced impact of $372.7 million.
Spending on operations and capital projects generates $456 million of the total impact, and student and visitor spending generates $371.2 million.
The 26 colleges and seven universities that comprise Minnesota State had a total impact on the state’s economy of $8.4 billion in 2022, and the economic activity of the system supported or sustained 62,125 jobs throughout the state, according to a news release from the system.
South Central College generated $169.9 million and supported 1,298 jobs.
“The colleges and universities of Minnesota State are woven into the fabric of the 47 communities within which they are located,” stated Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State, in the release.
“Our campuses provide access to an extraordinary education for all Minnesotans — no matter their background, and are often the social and cultural drivers in the communities we serve. We are the workforce engine for the state, and we are vital to the state’s economic, cultural, and civic development.”
