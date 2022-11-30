MANKATO — The federal expansion of the Child Tax Credit, a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, lifted millions of children out of poverty in 2021, according to recently released census data.
The program, part of the American Rescue Plan Act, increased the tax credit from $2,000 to $3,600 for each child younger than 6 years old. For children between 6 and 17 years old, the credit increased from $2,000 to $3,000.
A Census Bureau analysis from September found the expansion contributed to child poverty rates falling to their lowest recorded levels in the U.S in 2021. About 2.9 million fewer children were in poverty, dropping the poverty rate from 9.7% in 2020 to 5.2% in 2021.
The drop is likely to be short-lived, however. Congress allowed the program to expire at the end of last year.
Child Tax Credit expansion was one of several COVID-19 relief programs offered to families during the pandemic. Many also received help through rental assistance and the expanded supplemental nutrition assistance program, or SNAP.
The expiration of the programs combined with inflation to make it a hard year on families, said Elizabeth Harstad, community impact director with the Greater Mankato Area United Way.
“There was more support for basic needs like food and housing that emerged during the pandemic,” she said. “As they’ve been scaled back, it makes it more difficult for families to stabilize with the economy continuing to be a challenge.”
The United Way works with dozens of nonprofits and programs serving youth in the Mankato area. Families who haven’t needed help in the past are reaching out to nonprofits more now, Harstad said, offering Connecting Kids as an example. Connecting Kids provides scholarships to children for out-of-school activities.
“It could be because of more awareness,” Harstad said. “But much more it’s because families are needing help for the first time because of impacts of the economy and inflation.”
The Children’s Defense Fund of Minnesota sounded the alarm on the Child Tax Credit’s upcoming expiration in its 2021 Kids Count Data Book release. The annual report details child well-being metrics and offers recommendations on how to improve them.
The first recommendation in 2021 was for Congress to make the expanded tax credit permanent.
“The child tax credit has long had bipartisan support, so lawmakers should find common cause and ensure the largest one-year drop ever in child poverty is not followed by a surge,” the report stated.
It’s unclear whether lawmakers will revive the expansion. When it expired, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia sided with Republicans in opposing it, saying he thought it could incentivize parents not to work.
Children’s Defense Fund’s 2022 Kids Count Data Book has more recommendations on how to address child poverty. Debra Fitzpatrick, policy and research director at Children’s Defense Fund Minnesota, will share the latest findings on Dec. 15 in Mankato from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Pioneer Bank, 1450 Adams St.
To RSVP for the event, go to www.mankatounitedway.org/kidscount22.
