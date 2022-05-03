Report: Plane crash at Mankato airport
A plane crashed at the Mankato airport Tuesday evening, according to KEYC-TV and Mankato public safety officials.
The station reported the city of Mankato reported no fatalities but the pilot was injured.
According to KEYC, Mankato Public Safety officials said the pilot, the only occupant, was trying to land the plane at about 8 p.m. when the crash occurred. The extent of the pilot’s injuries was unknown.
Flightaware.com, a tracking service for aircraft nationwide, showed 15 flights of “North Star Aviation Minn. State” from about 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday arriving at the airport from the Waseca and Faribault airports.
The Mankato Regional Airport is the key training ground for Minnesota State University aviation students.
