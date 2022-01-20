Rural electric cooperatives will struggle transitioning to renewable energy sources more than their investor-owned utility counterparts during the next few decades.
A new report from the Mankato-based Center for Rural Policy and Development highlights how electric co-ops in Greater Minnesota face more barriers, from infrastructure to tax breaks, that will slow the move to more renewable energy sources.
Those barriers play a role in why Minnesota’s electric utilities are lagging in the state’s goal to reduce its carbon emissions 80% by 2050.
“We haven’t reduced our carbon by quite enough just yet,” said Whitney Oachs, a researcher with the center.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency reported last year greenhouse gas emissions in the state declined by only 8% from 2005 to 2018. Minnesota is not on track to meet a 30% carbon reduction goal by 2025.
Utility companies and co-ops alike face similar issues in trying to switch to more renewable energy. Building out more infrastructure to transfer energy bears high costs, and many utilities that generate power face debt from existing coal or natural gas plants.
Yet co-ops face further challenges as member-owned organizations rather than investor-owned utilities.
As income-tax-exempt groups, co-ops can’t take advantage of federal tax breaks or rebates other utilities can to help offset energy transition costs. Rural customers on average make less than their urban counterparts, but rural households spend more per month on energy costs than urban households. That leaves less room for co-ops to get capital by raising rates.
Investor-owned utilities such as Xcel Energy or Minnesota Power have a bit more autonomy in making decisions regarding renewable energy, but co-ops face other issues. Just as members are part of co-ops, co-ops are part of larger electric generation and transmission groups, known as G&T cooperatives.
G&Ts contract with cooperatives, which often includes stipulations that co-ops can’t produce more than a few dozen kilowatts of local energy, Oachs said. There are six G&Ts in Minnesota responsible for electric cooperative energy generation, which covers about 34% of the state’s residents.
Some G&Ts are embracing renewable energy as a way to keep the state’s energy grid resilient. Syd Briggs, general manager of Steele-Waseca Cooperative Electric, said the G&T his co-op works with, Great River Energy, has plans to provide Steele-Waseca with up to 50% of its energy from renewable resources by 2030. And Briggs estimates the area co-op could meet 80% of its energy needs from renewables earlier than 2050.
“The renewables we’ve developed, especially on wind, there’s some great prices on wind,” Briggs said.
Jennifer Cady of Minnesota Power said the utility, which serves much of northern and northeastern Minnesota, is already transitioning away from coal. Both experts say there will still be a need for natural gas as utilities transition to renewables, and more attention needs to be paid to the cost of transmitting energy.
“The truth is our energy system is complex, and there’s a cost to maintain the infrastructure on the grid,” Cady said.
Researchers pointed to several solutions some co-op groups have already recommended to Congress. That includes more direct funding and loan programs for co-ops, more funding for low-income family energy rebate programs and programs that will help forgive unpaid residential bills, and equal treatment between co-ops and investor-owned utility firms on incentives such as tax rebates.
“The more that we can do that gives us credit for the things that we’re already doing, and the things that we can encourage, that helps,” Briggs said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.