MAPLETON — A Wells woman and Iowa man sustained injuries in a crash on Highway 22 Saturday.
Jeff G. Gisch, 50, of Lone Rock, Iowa, was driving a Nissan Murano from Central Avenue in Mapleton onto 22 when the vehicle collided with a Dodge Durango driven by Trudence M. Pitcher, 62, of Wells, going southbound on the highway, according to a State Patrol report.
Gisch and Pitcher were transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Gisch's passenger wasn't injured in the crash.
