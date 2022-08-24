MANKATO — A recent report found ninth graders in Minnesota increasingly experienced mental health problems in the years leading up to COVID-19, followed by the rates spiking nationwide early in the pandemic.
The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s annual Kids Count Data Book, released in August, documented the trends.
Minnesota’s rate of mental health problems reported by ninth graders rose by 10.6% from 2013 to to 2019, the report found, then anxiety and depression among youth nationwide rose by 26% during the pandemic’s first year.
The findings align with the higher demand that mental health care therapists and counselors reported seeing during the pandemic. Local providers told The Free Press about significant upticks and challenges meeting the demand in 2021.
While not a surprise, the youth mental health trends leading up to and during the pandemic are scary, said Thad Shunkwiler, director of Minnesota State University’s Center for Rural Behavioral Health.
“We were already trending in this very disconnected direction and COVID-19 put gas on the fire,” he said.
Shunkwiler started serving as a board director for the Minnesota Association for Children’s Mental Health this year. For children specifically, he said, transition points are often a cause of anxiety.
No transition points in recent decades compared to the pandemic’s onset. Coming out of the pandemic will be yet another transition point for young people.
The pandemic’s impacts on mental health won’t be undone in short order, Shunkwiler said, but reconnecting with each other is a good first step.
“When we experienced the mass disconnection that was COVID-19, our emotional stability was damaged,” he said. “It’s going to take some time to repair those connections.”
Greater recognition of mental health issues helps in making people more comfortable talking about it and seeking help, he added.
Investments by the Minnesota Legislature in school mental health resources, while not as big as hoped, will also help. In its report, the Annie E. Casey Foundation urged policymakers to take additional steps to address what the U.S. surgeon general likened to a youth “mental health pandemic.”
“These investments, which included school-linked mental health grants and new emergency beds for kids, were an important first step,” stated Debra Fitzpatrick, director of policy and research at Children’s Defense Fund Minnesota, in a release. “But with an $11 billion surplus we could have done so much more to support basic needs, make sure no child goes to bed hungry or without their own bed to sleep in, and we could have given communities the resources they need to address the unique challenges and opportunities they see. Hopefully we can build upon bipartisan support to make sure every child has what they need going forward.”
Despite the concerning trend lines on mental health, Minnesota did finish third in overall child well-being among 50 states in the data book. Yet the high ranking doesn’t reflect the many ways the pandemic worsened existing gaps, stated Alisha Porter, interim state director of Children’s Defense Fund Minnesota.
“While some children are coming out of COVID unscathed, too many in our state still must overcome lack of basics like food or shelter, live under the threat of violence and contend with racism, all contributing to troubling outcomes including a mental health crisis,” she stated.
