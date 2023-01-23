MANKATO — A Mankato man faces a felony assault charge after reportedly stabbing someone during an altercation Friday.
Dwayne Ladale Aron, 51, was charged Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Police say a man was sleeping at a residence Friday when he woke up to an argument between Aron and a woman upstairs. The stabbing reportedly occurred after he went upstairs to see what was happening, according to a criminal complaint.
The reported victim was pacing around the living room when police arrived and thought he got hit by something. His left eye was swollen and bloodshot and there was blood on him and the walls, according to the compliant.
The complaint states he later showed police his side, where a stab wound was visible.
Officers recovered a knife from the scene. Police say Aron admitted to using the knife.
