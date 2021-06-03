MANKATO — Humans aren’t the only ones getting back into socializing as the pandemic winds down.
Furry friends are staying at boarding kennels and pet day cares again as their human companions resume traveling and in-person work. This has led to a rise in local dogs catching “kennel cough,” a highly contagious infection that occurs in a dog’s respiratory tract.
The cough is spread when dogs are in close proximity to each other and sharing air space. Minnesota Valley Pet Hospital reported an uptick in dogs with kennel cough coming into the clinic recently.
Outbreaks of kennel cough often occur in the summer as people travel more and dogs stay at day cares and boarding kennels.
Ken Ambrose, a veterinarian at Minnesota Valley Pet Hospital, said the outbreak this summer isn’t worse than in other years, but it is a jump from last summer when people weren’t traveling as much to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. While kennel cough is usually spread at kennels, transmission of the virus can also occur at groomers, dog parks and among neighbor dogs.
Kennel cough causes inflammation in a dog’s airways that produces a deep honking, gagging cough. It can sound like something is stuck in the dog’s throat.
Ambrose said that many people think their dog is vomiting, but it is actually clearing phlegm and secretions from their airways.
Common ways to identify if a dog has kennel cough is if they are running a fever, feel lethargic or don’t eat because of a cough.
Experts recommend keeping a dog that catches kennel cough away from other canine companions to reduce the spread of the infection and contacting a veterinarian. Kennel cough can be treated with antibiotics and cough suppressants, which can reduce symptoms and shorten the duration of the illness.
The cough typically lasts about 10 days if not treated and in rare cases can progress into pneumonia. Puppies, elderly dogs and others with existing medical conditions are more susceptible to complications from it.
While there are vaccines against bacteria and viruses associated with kennel cough, the best way to prevent a dog from catching kennel cough is by avoiding other dogs. Ambrose recommends skipping kennels and having a sitter, family member or friend dog sit if possible.
