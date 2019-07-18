Exciting times are in store for the 1st Congressional District as our representative makes waves locally and nationally, as is his potential opponent in 2020.
Feehan signals run
Dan Feehan, the North Mankato Democrat who narrowly lost his bid for Congress in the 2018 election to Rep. Jim Hagedorn, is looking like he'll challenge Hagedorn once again to represent southern Minnesota in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Feehan has spoken or appeared at various progressive events and community happenings during the past several months, stoking speculation he'll run for Congress next year. He said in March he was thinking about running but hadn't made a decision.
While he's still reluctant to confirm an upcoming run for office, state Rep. Jeff Brand may have spoiled the surprise with a tweet Monday saying Feehan announced his campaign at the Nicollet County DFL Picnic.
It's not exactly a well-kept secret — everyone from former volunteers and staff to Minnesota DFL chairman Ken Martin have said Feehan is likely going to run again, but Feehan did not confirm a congressional run when asked Thursday.
"I am not running at the moment," Feehan said. "I haven't filed. I haven't done anything."
Feehan admitted he was "certainly letting supporters know that I am intending to be in the fight with them" but stopped short of announcing his campaign.
Feehan is an Army veteran and a former Pentagon official in the Obama administration. Prior to his time in government, he worked as a teacher in Illinois and Indiana.
He lost to Hagedorn by about 1,300 votes last November — the slimmest margin of victory in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District in years and one of the closest elections in 2018.
A repeat of the 2018 election could go either way in our politically purple district, which means voter turnout will be key. Feehan captured support in bigger cities throughout the region, but Hagedorn soundly beat his opponent in the rural parts of southern Minnesota.
Dems, Indivisible react to ban
Speaking of Hagedorn, the Blue Earth Republican caused a stir earlier this week when he wrote to members of the liberal-leaning group Indivisible of St. Peter/Greater Mankato to ban them from visiting with staff at his district office in Mankato.
Hagedorn's office released his letter to local media Monday night. Indivisible members said they received emails with the letter earlier in the day.
The group has since come out with an official statement challenging the ban and Hagedorn's accusation Indivisible members purposefully took up his staff's time to distract them from their work.
"We have stated many times that if office staff have pressing matters to attend to, we would be happy to wait or come back another time," the group stated in a press release. "Indeed, we have offered to set up a private meeting to discuss productive ways going forward that would meet the needs of constituents while being sensitive to the apparent staffing challenges in Rep. Hagedorn’s office."
The group noted visits have typically lasted between 15 and 20 minutes, though the last two larger visits took longer as staff only let in six to seven people at a time.
The Minnesota DFL also condemned Hagedorn's decision to ban Indivisible members with a statement released Tuesday.
Indivisible held a peaceful rally Thursday at Jackson Park, close to Hagedorn's office, to protest the ban.
A vote against impeachment
Hagedorn was part of the majority who voted to table a resolution to impeach President Donald Trump Wednesday.
The vote came after the president doubled down on racist remarks he made Sunday on Twitter when he said four freshmen Democratic congresswomen of color, including Minnesota's Ilhan Omar, should, "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."
Three of the four representatives were born in the U.S. and Omar became a U.S. citizen in 2000.
Hagedorn lauded the vote to kill the impeachment resolution Thursday on Facebook, describing the attempt to impeach Trump as absurd. "The American people join me in opposing impeachment, yet socialist Democrats in Congress keep pushing that direction," he wrote.
Hagedorn said Congress needs to concentrate on other issues such as passing an impending trade agreement with Mexico and Canada to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. "Working to resolve problems for average American workers and families, not petty, political posturing, is and will remain my primary focus."
Hagedorn, Walz back Hwy 14 funds
Last but certainly not least, Hagedorn is trying to garner attention for potential federal cash to upgrade Highway 14.
Hagedorn met with Gov. Tim Walz Monday to discuss the 12-mile project to expand Highway 14 to a four-lane road. The project is one of three under consideration for a federal transportation grant that would partially cover its $85 million price tag. The Minnesota Department of Transportation would cover the rest of the cost under the grant.
"Gov. Walz and I are committed to working in bipartisan fashion to fight for the project funding streams needed to complete the Highway 14 corridor project and improve the lives of our constituents," Hagedorn said in a statement. "I appreciate the governor’s work, during his tenure as our 1st District congressman, to promote Highway 14 projects, and I will do my best to emulate his service."
Walz said Tuesday he urged Hagedorn to contact Trump and other federal officials to secure the grant, which would allow construction to start in 2023.
"We'll see what the federal government does," Walz said. "They need to step up and hear (us). I was obviously disappointed with what we did on transportation this (session), but I think there's these strong coalitions on Highway 14."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.