It's unusual to get this far in an election cycle without knowing much about who's running for the U.S. House seat in our area.
Yet that's the case here in southern Minnesota. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-1st District, is gearing up to run for a third term, but no Democrat has come forth to challenge him.
At least four Democrats are considering running for Minnesota's 1st Congressional District, according to longtime DFLer Jim Hepworth.
Hepworth, the 1st District DFL chair, said earlier this month potential candidates are waiting to see how southern Minnesota's congressional district shapes up after the redistricting process is finalized.
"Every 10 years we have this weird thing and a lot of times candidates don't announce until we have the (district) lines drawn up and finalized," Hepworth said.
A spokesperson for Hagedorn's campaign confirmed Monday the Republican will run for reelection, saying Hagedorn is "fully focused on organizing for caucus night on Feb. 1, intent on locking down Minnesota's First Congressional District and retaking the House in 2022."
Political experts are eyeing the 1st District as a potential toss-up after the past few elections. Then-Rep. Tim Walz won several narrow reelection bids before running for governor in 2018. Hagedorn narrowly defeated Democratic challenger Dan Feehan that year, then beat Feehan again in 2020.
Yet more people voted against Hagedorn than for him during the last election cycle. Hagedorn won by more than 10,000 votes in 2020, but only because third-party candidate Bill Rood of the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party garnered more than 21,000 votes. About 46% of the district voted for the Democratic challenger.
Yet the court-appointed panel of judges overseeing the redistricting effort could make major changes to the 1st District's boundaries, pushing it from politically purple to left- or right-leaning.
That's part of why redistricting is so hotly contested at the moment. Political experts say data specialists from each major political party have more sway than ever before when it comes to targeting voters for outreach. It's becoming easier to determine how a person will vote based on consumer information, census data, social media activity and thousands of other data points available to each party.
From there, candidates can calculate their odds of winning from the pool of voters within the 1st District.
"Just a few .. altered district lines that move the favorability one way or the other will probably decide the fate of the House more than voter turnout," said Kevin Parsneau, Minnesota State University political science professor.
Hepworth said the potential Democratic challengers are well-known names and likely won't have to spend time shoring up the base in southern Minnesota if they choose to run.
Hagedorn's campaign has about $515,000 in cash on hand to spend as of Sept. 30, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.