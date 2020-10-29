We all know big money gets spent on campaigns during a presidential election year, but even more money is being spent on state legislative races than normal this election season.
Minnesota Public Radio News identified five state Senate races earlier this week where campaigns and outside groups had spent more than $1 million in total, an amazing number considering many legislative races around the state don't even break $100,000 in total.
In our neck of the woods, the Senate District 20 race has garnered more than $600,000 in total spending as of Thursday, as Republican Rich Draheim, of Madison Lake, runs for reelection against Democrat Jon Olson, of Webster. About $442,000 has been spent in favor of Draheim this year, which includes a little more than $41,000 from his campaign. Olson's campaign has spent about $115,000 this year, along with another $46,000 in outside spending in Olson's favor.
More money has been spent in only nine other legislative races this election, according to MPR. But what about other state races in our region?
The only comparable race in terms of money spent is House District 19A, where Democratic Rep. Jeff Brand, of St. Peter, is defending his seat against St. Peter Republican Susan Akland. Thus far, almost $127,000 has been spent in Brand's favor, including about $30,000 from his campaign this year. Another $116,000 has been spent in favor of Akland, including a little more than $55,345 from her campaign.
Close behind is House District 23B, represented by Republican Rep. Jeremy Munson, of Lake Crystal. About $90,000 has been spent in favor of Munson, including about $36,000 from his campaign. Outside groups have spent almost $12,000 in favor of Democrat Leroy McClelland of South Bend Township, and his campaign has spent another $18,000.
In Senate District 19, a little more than $82,000 has been spent for Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato. Frentz's campaign has spent almost $75,000 this year, with another $7,300 in outside spending in Frentz's favor. Frentz's GOP opponent, Elizabeth Bangert, of St. Peter, hasn't spent money on her campaign and no outside money has been spent in her favor.
In the Mankato area, almost $30,000 has been spent in DFLer Luke Frederick's favor in House District 19B, Rep. Jack Considine's seat. Of that, only about $1,600 came from outside spending, while Frederick's campaign has spent about $28,000. Republican Jeremy Loger's campaign hasn't spent any money, nor has any outside money been spent on him.
Other surrounding races either haven't received outside spending or have only had a few hundred dollars for one candidate. Most candidates in the south-central Minnesota region are spending anywhere between $12,000 to $29,000 through their campaigns this year.
What's interesting about all this money is what it says about how outsiders view each race. In the Senate District 20 race, no one has spent money attacking Draheim, but outside groups have spent about $217,000 against Olson. Outside groups have spent about $46,000 in support of Olson, while Draheim has garnered more than $185,000 in positive spending.
In 19A, conservative-leaning outside groups have spent more than $56,000 in an effort to topple Brand, while liberal-leaning groups have spent almost $24,000 against Akland. Yet Brand has garnered more than $73,000 in positive spending from outside groups, while Akland has only gotten $4,000 in similar support.
The only other local race where outside groups have spent against a candidate is in 23B, where the Minnesota Jobs Coalition Legislative Fund has spent close to $12,000 against Munson.
All that money means most groups largely expect incumbents or, in 19B's case, recent voting patterns to win out — save for the House District 19A and Senate District 20 races, which have been close in recent years.
Democrats have narrowly won in 19A over the past few races, as Brand won his first term in 2018 with 54% of the vote and former Rep. Clark Johnson defeating Republican Kim Spears in 2016 with 53% of the vote. Draheim defeated then-Democratic Sen. Kevin Dahle in 2016 with 52% to 48%, but Dahle only won his Senate seat in 2012 by 71 votes.
Both Brand and Draheim are expected to win their respective races given their districts' voting history, but the outside money shows political groups think there's room to change a few minds.
Staff writer Trey Mewes can be reached at tmewes@mankatofreepress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.