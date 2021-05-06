Gov. Tim Walz's announcement Thursday laying out a timeline to end COVID-19 regulations was met with varied, albeit predictable, response from state lawmakers and legislative leaders.
Republicans are calling for the governor to move up his proposed timeline of ending regulations on May 28 and Minnesota's mask mandate by July 1.
"Gov. Walz’s reopening plan is too weak and too slow," Sen. Julie Rosen, R-Fairmont, said in a statement. "Minnesotans are ready to reopen right now. We’re vaccinated in large numbers. Businesses know how to operate safely. People know how to keep themselves and each other healthy. Instead, the governor is asking people to continue to sacrifice when it is completely unwarranted."
Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka agreed, saying in a statement the proposed timeline was "not good enough and not soon enough."
"This announcement won’t allow for kids to finish the year with normal graduations and celebrations like prom, or allow normal participation in sports and activities," Gazelka said. "It’s too late for many to find summer camps and plan vacations in-state. Outdoor spaces are still limited by distancing despite all the evidence that the outdoors is safe. A 'normal' summer is still a long way off."
House DFLers lauded the announcement as progress for the state.
House Speaker Melissa Hortman said the state has done "a great job rolling up their sleeves and getting vaccinated," but residents need to remain vigilant about following public health advice and encouraging others to get vaccinated as well.
"It’s my hope that Minnesotans continue getting vaccinated so that we can stay ahead of any variants, get our state fully opened, and get back to the things we have missed since COVID-19 started," Hortman said.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, said he's pleased the state can offer hope to bars and restaurants affected by the ongoing pandemic.
"I'm guessing the entire state is relieved to see the light at the end of the tunnel with the prospect of seeing July 1 or sooner being back to relatively normal," he said.
Walz's announcement comes 11 days before the end of this year's regular session for the Minnesota Legislature. Lawmakers are wrapped up in negotiations this week and next in conference committees between the House and Senate over the state's budget for the next two years.
It remains to be seen whether the governor's rollback of COVID regulations will affect budget talks. Republicans have pushed to end Walz's emergency powers since fall of last year.
The state's current biennial budget will wrap up at the end of June, meaning lawmakers have until July 1 to successfully negotiate a two-year budget and prevent a government shutdown.
Trey Mewes is a staff writer and can be reached at tmewes@mankatofreepress.com.
