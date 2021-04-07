It's clear the Minnesota Legislature is looking to make a large investment on broadband this year. What's not so clear is how lawmakers plan to do it, or where the money's going to come from.
For the past few months, legislators from both sides of the aisle clearly supported spending up to $120 million in state funding over the next two years on broadband projects. Yet leadership in the Republican-controlled Senate balked early on at committing too much state money toward broadband after Congress passed billions of dollars in aid over the past few months.
Republicans also cited a practical reason not to jump too quickly on funding: Internet service providers have so many broadband projects in the works that it's difficult to get construction materials. The ongoing pandemic isn't doing any favors to international trade for those materials, either. Providers have told state and federal officials they need more sustained funding over a number of years than anything else.
Minnesota's set to receive about $7.9 billion from the American Rescue Plan. Within that funding is about $4.7 million designate for state and municipal recovery. Some of that money could be allocated toward infrastructure, including broadband projects, but it's unclear how local and state governments can use federal dollars thus far. Another $179 million is geared toward infrastructure projects, but again, state officials are unclear thus far on how that money can and can't be spent.
There could be even more federal funding on the way for broadband projects. President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan includes $100 billion allotted for broadband projects throughout the country.
With that in mind, Senate leadership set a budget target of $40 million last month as lawmakers negotiate a two-year budget this spring. The state has until the end of the current two-year budget on June 30 to set a 2022/2023 budget plan.
The Senate GOP, House DFL and Gov. Tim Walz are pretty close on their two-year budget targets — the Senate wants a $51.9 billion budget, Walz wants $52.4 billion, the House wants $52.5 billion — but lawmakers are reluctant to break from budget targets so soon in negotiations.
That played out Wednesday in a Senate agriculture and rural development committee hearing.
Senators spent more than 40 minutes debating an amendment to the Senate GOP agricultural omnibus bill that would have set $120 million to broadband over the next two years. House Democrats pushed the $120 million benchmark earlier this year. The previous language would have dedicated a little more than $30 million to broadband projects in 2022 and $10 million in 2023.
Democratic Sen. Erin Murphy, of St. Paul, argued the state has worked on broadband issues for a long time and said, "This is the year we should just finish the job."
Committee chair Torrey Westrom, R-Elbow Lake, previously had sponsored a bill that would have set $120 million in broadband spending over the next two years. Yet he noted Wednesday he couldn't buck the broadband target without the Senate GOP taking money away from another issue to meet its targets.
"I would like to bump (broadband funding) up more if we could, but I understand that everything has to balance," Westrom said.
The compromise lawmakers came up with is a bit convoluted: $40 million over the next two years is allocated to broadband projects, but up to $80 million in federal funds will also be dedicated if it comes through.
The Senate's discussion is important, as history shows Republicans have an outsized say on broadband funding. Over the past five years, Democrats have pitched anything from $100 million to $200 million in annual broadband funding each legislative session. More often than not, lawmakers ended up passing between $30 million to $40 million in broadband funding each year — much closer to GOP targets than anything else.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, perhaps summed up the situation best, however.
"What we want to do is put high-speed internet in rural Minnesotans homes," Frentz told colleagues Wednesday. "And I don't think rural Minnesotans care whether it's state money or federal money."
