Gov. Tim Walz laid out his goals for Minnesota in 2021 with his State of the State address Sunday from Mankato West High School. Predictably, his speech has been received along partisan lines throughout much of the state.
Democrats and liberal-leaning Minnesotans praised the governor's speech and supported his budget plan, education policy and efforts to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Republicans and conservative-leaning Minnesotans say Walz missed the mark on addressing when his emergency powers will end as well as what potential tax increases he may support in budget proposals now that the state has a projected $1.6 billion surplus.
"While I do want to give him credit for responding to COVID and taking some stances that were unpopular with the public, I think the governor missed a big opportunity to work with the Legislature," House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said in response to Walz's speech on Twin Cities Public Television Sunday night.
Daudt said he agreed with Walz's stances on tax breaks for federal COVID-19 relief business loans, but he said the state could have done better in addressing business concerns. At the same time, Daudt said Walz's aspirational tone doesn't quite match what many Minnesotans faced over the past year and more must be done to lift pandemic regulations.
"I think Minnesotans need to know a timeline on when we will get back to normal, Daudt said. "And I think we need to know that sooner rather than later."
Daudt's DFL counterparts in the House, Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, of Golden Valley, and House Speaker Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, praised Walz and his administration for working throughout the pandemic to address public health issues and position Minnesota to rebound from COVID.
"Their work and the work of Minnesotans to protect each other saved countless lives and put us in a position to quickly rebuild," Hortman said in a statement.
Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury, said in a statement Walz "has risen to the moment over the past year and made tough decisions that have undoubtedly saved thousands of lives. The governor’s leadership has helped our state be in a good position to recover and rebuild beyond our pre-pandemic norms, especially as we continue to lead the nation in vaccine distribution."
Aside from politicians, politically minded residents made their voices heard during the weekend. Local progressives had a positive reaction online to Walz's speech, while about 50 protesters from around the state gathered at the Mankato West High School parking lot starting at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday to object to the ongoing COVID-19 measures. Various speakers and legislators spoke to the protesters about their concerns and at one point the crowd chanted, "Tim Walz sucks!"
Walz recorded his address at West earlier Sunday, which state officials said was done so it could be broadcast from a better internet connection in the Twin Cities.
Of course, some people at West were simply there to play tennis or, in the case of three gentlemen in the parking lot at about 3:30 p.m., to haggle over the price of a truck. The truck negotiators said with a laugh they didn't know about Walz or the protest, but they were happy to protest whatever issues made people mad that day.
Staff writer Trey Mewes can be reached at tmewes@mankatofreepress.com.
