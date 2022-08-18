MANKATO — On the campaign trail Thursday in Mankato, Republican governor hopeful Scott Jensen said he and running mate Matt Birk are the right team to end his party’s lengthy losing streak in statewide elections.
Republican candidates haven’t won a statewide race in Minnesota since 2006. Most of Jensen’s fellow Republican candidates aiming to break the streak joined him Thursday in marking the opening of a new office for Blue Earth County Republicans.
Jensen described himself and Birk as political “outsiders” compared to previous Republican campaigns, saying it’s one of the qualities setting them apart from past attempts to win statewide offices.
Although the Sleepy Eye native and family medicine physician did serve one term in the Minnesota Senate, Jensen said it hardly makes him a professional politician.
“We’re quite unorthodox,” he said. “If someone tells us we’re coloring inside the lines, we probably try to get outside the lines.”
His visit to the new county Republican office at 201 N. Victory Drive was one stop on a daylong slate of events in Mankato. He toured local businesses before holding a rally in Riverfront Park in the evening.
Statewide candidates coming to Mankato speak to the area’s importance in November’s elections, said Yvonne Simon, chair of Blue Earth County Republicans. With national attention fixated on the rematch between newly sworn-in Congressman Brad Finstad and DFL-challenger Jeff Ettinger in southern Minnesota’s 1st District race, candidates will want to tap into engaged voters in the area in the hopes it’ll translate into statewide success on the same ballot.
“That means the statewide candidates view this as a very important statewide target,” Simon said. “You heard that in the speeches. We have to work together to get this done.”
Election drought
State Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, one of several candidates speaking at the office opening before Jensen, noted the long drought for Republicans in statewide elections.
“I’ve been in the Legislature for so long that when I first started serving we actually had a Republican governor,” he said. “Can you imagine that? Well, I can imagine that and it needs to happen again this year.”
Blue Earth County has followed the statewide trend in recent gubernatorial elections, with Democratic candidates making hay by wider and wider margins since 2010.
Gov. Mark Dayton won the county by 2.2% over Republican candidate Tom Emmer in 2010 and by 8% over Jeff Johnson in 2014. Walz, a longtime Mankatoan at the time, then won Blue Earth County by 19.6% over Johnson in 2018.
The recent closely watched special election for the 1st Congressional District may offer clues on what to expect for margins in the county in November. Ettinger won Blue Earth County by about 12% over Finstad — who ended up winning the election districtwide by about 4%.
Key campaign issues
Jensen used the ICE acronym to lay out what issues he thinks can win him the governor's seat in November: inflation, crime and education.
He tied inflation to the state’s energy policies, saying he’d advocate for the state to explore nuclear energy options. Energy policy doesn’t have to be an “either/or” approach, he added, noting fossil fuels are needed now while renewables and nuclear will be needed more in the future.
He acknowledged there are many things a Minnesota governor can’t do about inflation given it’s also a nationwide and worldwide issue. But governors can push back on national policies and do have some tools available at the state level, he said.
“There are things we can do from a state perspective,” he said. “One is making sure foreign corporations can’t have access to some of our greatest gifts in Minnesota, whether it’s farms or businesses.”
Minnesota also could take steps to avoid supply-chain issues by not following California-style pledges on car-emission standards. Jensen claimed Walz’s adoption of the pledge led to higher gas prices.
Crime was a recurrent theme Thursday. Jensen said the state has a “spirit of lawlessness” that requires more police and more enforcement of mandatory minimum sentences by judges.
After state auditor candidate Ryan Wilson brought up how people are getting mugged going to Minnesota Twins games in Minneapolis during earlier remarks, secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett used the reference to liken voting in Minnesota to getting "mugged" due to what she called Minnesota’s “flabby” election laws.
She condemned how the state doesn’t require photo IDs to vote — Minnesotans rejected a ballot initiative that would’ve required photo IDs to vote in 2012.
“Who knows what mischief that has brought to our elections all of these years,” she said, saying the “sneaky progressive” Joan Growe ruined election laws as secretary of state.
Crockett went on to say allowing same-day registration leads to voters “waltzing in on Election Day not prepared to be a voter,” then asked why and how the state started letting people vote early.
A person in the crowd answered, “So they can cheat."
Jensen listed voter ID among his campaign priorities as well.
As far as his campaign style, he thinks voters will be attracted to his “conversational” approach, contrasting it to the disdain he says they have toward the “heavy-handed politician” approach of Walz.
“During COVID I think Gov. Walz was identified as being at times somewhat of an emperor for lack of a better term,” he said.
In a recent interview with Minnesota Public Radio News, Walz accused Jensen of costing lives through his spread of misinformation about COVID-19.
“Putting out false information around COVID, yourself not being vaccinated and telling others (not) to — it’s killing people,” Walz said. “I think giving a platform for that … that’s not who we are.”
Jensen has alleged COVID-19 death counts are inflated, claimed many people who died of the illness would’ve been dead within a few years anyway, and signed onto a lawsuit that would take away parental choice in vaccinating their 12- to 15-year-old children.
Jensen said Thursday he never denied COVID-19 and knew of patients and friends who died of it. He acknowledged protesting official death certificate numbers on COVID-19 and indicated he was right to champion how important immunity gained through infection would be during the pandemic.
“The COVID policies in many situations were ill thought out,” he said. “They didn’t do what they were supposed to do.”
Just as inflation and the economy are high priorities in polls gauging what issues matter most to voters, abortion is another important topic, especially among women.
Jensen said abortion isn’t on the ballot in Minnesota, despite Democrats clearly trying to make it a campaign issue. He said a snippet from an interview with MPR before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade incorrectly made it sound like he wanted to pursue strict abortion bans.
“Are rape and incest acceptable exceptions? Absolutely,” Jensen said. “But the exceptions are much wider than that (in Minnesota).”
Later-term abortions shouldn’t be legal, he added, unless the pregnancy is jeopardizing a woman’s health. Minnesota's current laws allow for elective abortions up to about 24 weeks into a pregnancy, followed by exceptions beyond 24 weeks if the pregnancy puts the mother's life in danger.
Birk, his lieutenant governor candidate and a former Minnesota Viking football player, recently drew criticism for his remarks on abortion. He told an anti-abortion group “our culture loudly but also stealthily promotes abortion. They’re telling women they should look a certain way. They should have careers, all these things.”
He went on to accuse abortion-rights activists of playing the “rape card” when pushing for exceptions to bans.
“Rape is obviously a horrible thing,” he said. “But an abortion is not gonna, it’s not gonna heal the wounds of that. And, and two wrongs is not gonna, is not gonna make it right.”
Jensen said Minnesota has constitutional protections on the books protecting rights to abortion in reiterating abortion rights aren't on the ballot this fall. His campaign has accused Walz of being a single-issue campaign by repeatedly bringing up abortion.
“We’re going to campaign on things we can actually do something about, and that’s inflation, crime, economy, education, voter ID, those kind of things,” Jensen said.
The Walz campaign also recently called on Jensen and Birk to release their tax returns, stating Democratic and Republican candidates have released their returns to promote transparency in the 2010, 2014 and 2018 election cycles. Jensen leveled criticism against Walz regarding another form of transparency, saying the governor hasn't been willing to debate him at traditional venues along the campaign trail.
As for the rally planned for Thursday evening — which ended up being affected by stormy weather — Jensen encouraged people to come out for a conversation about what Minnesota needs in its next governor.
“This is Minnesota engaging in a discussion about the issues that matter in Minnesota,” he said. “I think we should have people at this rally from all sides of the political spectrum because they should be saying we want to have a transparent, open discussion about who’s going to be elected in November.”
