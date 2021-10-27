NEW ULM — Short speeches by dignitaries are slated 3:30 p.m. Friday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the reopening of New Ulm Recreation Center, 122 South Garden St.
The ceremony is a rescheduled event.
Admission to the center will be waived between 4-8 p.m. Friday. During that time, the public may take self-guided tours to view the renovated facility and its aquatic center, playground, fitness center and other amenities.
Expansion and renovation of the center was a regional economic development and quality of life project that had been in the works for almost a decade. Funding was provided with approximately $15,000,000 in local half percent sales tax.
