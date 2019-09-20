MANKATO — The rescue operation for the 146-year-old Kern Bridge — which is in danger of collapsing into the Le Sueur River southwest of Mankato — is on schedule for later this fall, but it appears the bridge’s next life will be somewhere far from its historic south-central Minnesota home.
Carleton Companies of Mankato was the sole bidder willing to tackle the assignment of removing the one-of-a-kind bridge from its crumbling piers and dismantling it for later reassembly elsewhere.
“It’s likely they’ll be picking it and disassembling it once it’s off the river,” said Blue Earth County Engineer Ryan Thilges.
The 188-foot Kern Bridge is the longest historic bowstring arch bridge in the United States but has been closed to traffic since 1991. While the bridge itself is believed to be sound, Thilges has said that the deteriorating limestone piers could fail at any time, dropping the bridge into the river.
With that danger in mind, the goal is to save the bridge this winter rather than force it to withstand another spring flood.
“We’re going to hope so,” Thilges said. “There’s a lot of things still at play.”
Carleton Companies staff are currently drafting plans for the removal procedure, which will be reviewed by the county before work begins — probably in November. Thilges guesses the company will elect to build a cofferdam into the middle of the Le Sueur River, allowing a large crane to be placed on the riverbed, which will then lift and swing the wrought-iron structure to a piece of land on the east bank of the river.
“They may come up with something different,” he said.
Thilges wasn’t surprised by the scarcity of contractors bidding on the project, considering the time of the year and the complexity of the task. Carleton Companies’ $596,000 bid was nearly 15% above estimates but still well within budget.
The contract includes dismantling the riveted pieces of iron, painstakingly marking them for reassembly at a different location, and packing them in storage containers. Where the bridge will reappear is still uncertain, but Lisa Bigham is confident it will happen.
Publicity about the bridge last spring prompted several inquiries to Thilges and to Bigham, a state aid engineer for the Minnesota Department of Transportation who spent years securing funding to save the bridge.
“There was some interest after there was a story in The Free Press and in a couple of other publications,” Bigham said.
While she would prefer the bridge stay in the Mankato area, local suggestions for its relocation haven’t proven feasible. The bridge lost its purpose when the township road it carried over the Le Sueur River closed to traffic. While its days of carrying motorized vehicles are over, the bridge could make for an interesting addition to a bike trail or serve as a pedestrian bridge over a body of water in a city park.
One local possibility — using the Kern Bridge to span the Blue Earth River between Mankato’s Sibley and Land of Memories parks — doesn’t work because the bridge isn’t long enough. While the bridge could be used as a pedestrian crossing over a highway, higher railings are required on walking bridges over pavement, meaning the bridge’s historic appearance would be altered, Bigham said.
“I would like it to be put somewhere around Mankato or Blue Earth County, but there just hasn’t been an ideal spot,” she said.
A small committee made up of representatives of the state’s Historic Preservation Office, MnDOT’s Cultural Resources Unit and a bridge engineer might be asked to make the final determination on where the bridge goes.
“This is kind of unique, so we’ll have to figure it out as we go,” Bigham said.
Because MnDOT is providing the funding for removing and reassembling the bridge, the primary consideration is making sure it continues to be used somewhere in Minnesota. Preliminary proposals from northern parts of the state appeared more likely to allow the bridge to retain its original design and function of carrying people over a river.
“Pelican Rapids had a really good one,” Bigham said of the city’s proposal to provide a river crossing where an urban dam is being removed.
The Kern Bridge would see a lot more visitors in that setting — a tourist stop overlooking the park where “Pelican Pete,” who claims to be the world’s largest concrete pelican, stands 15 feet, 6 inches tall along the Pelican River.
“They were very interested,” Bigham said of Pelican Rapids officials. “... And there’s another trail (setting) kind of in the Brainerd area.”
She expects even more proposals when outreach efforts are made, probably in November. Bigham has held off on publicizing the availability of the bridge until she knows that it will hold together during its removal.
Thilges is hoping Carleton Companies will have good conditions to make the attempt — low river levels and a later arrival of winter.
“We’re looking forward to seeing it find a new home,” he said.
And if area residents are yearning to say goodbye to the Kern Bridge, Thilges asks that they do it from the riverbank.
“There is a reason we have it barricaded off — public safety,” he said.
