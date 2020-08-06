MANKATO — Small gatherings are now allowed at Floyd Roberts Jr. Pavilion in Land of Memories Park.
Reservations are necessary for the use of the city's pavilion near the entry to the park, which is on the southwestern edge of the city.
Capacity is limited to 23 people. Attendees should practice social distancing based on Minnesota Department of Health guidelines for gatherings.
A signed waiver is required as part of reserving Floyd Roberts Jr. Pavilion or a Mankato park shelter, including The Giving Barn in Sibley Park.
Daily rates are: $80 for use by a nonprofit; $134.84 for use by a Mankato residents and $161.81 for nonresidents.
Additional fees will be charged and permits are required for events that require amplified sound and/or serve keg beer at the pavilion.
For information on how to reserve the pavilion and Mankato park shelters, call 387-8600 or go to: www.mankatomn.gov/home.
Reservations are not being accepted at this time for the Sibley Park Pavilion and Caledonia Community Center.
