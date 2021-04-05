MANKATO — A Mankato resident reportedly awoke to a man he didn’t know standing over him.
The suspected burglar, Adwo Akway Omot, 28, of North Mankato, was charged with felony burglary and gross misdemeanor property damage Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A resident on S. Broad Street said he heard noise around 5 a.m. Friday, assumed it was a roommate and fell back asleep. Around 7 a.m. he woke again to a man he did not know standing over him. The man was wearing the occupant’s nametag, his pants were inside out and he said, “I live here,” according to a court complaint.
The man slowly left the apartment after asked and was detained by police. He appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic and was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato.
Damage was found in the apartment and to the building, including a broken television and a window that appeared to have been broken from the outside by a rock. A fire extinguisher also had been emptied.
