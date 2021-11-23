MANKATO — One Blue Earth County resident and two in Nicollet County died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The Nicollet County residents were between 65-69 years old, while the Blue Earth County resident was between 80-84.
They were among 37 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide Tuesday, raising the state's pandemic toll to 9,229.
South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 358. Of those, 37 were confirmed in November.
This month already has the fourth most COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began. It came on the tail of October's 42 COVID-19 deaths, the second-highest monthly toll.
Blue Earth County's 66 confirmed COVID-19 deaths are the most in the nine-county region. It has by far the highest population in the region, however, giving it the lowest death rate per 10,000 residents.
Nicollet County's 59 confirmed COVID-19 deaths are the second most in the region. Its COVID-19 death rate sits right in the middle among the nine area counties.
Area counties also combined for 523 newly confirmed cases, although the total includes cases confirmed over the weekend. Tuesdays typically have the highest case counts of the week due to case backlogs during the weekend.
Tuesday's total was an uptick from the 368 new cases confirmed one week ago. Cases have been on the rise lately both statewide and in the south-central region.
Blue Earth County's 179 new cases were the most in the region Tuesday, followed by Nicollet County's 82. The full list of new cases confirmed by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 179
- Nicollet County — 82
- Le Sueur County — 63
- Waseca County — 45
- Brown County — 45
- Sibley County — 40
- Martin County — 31
- Faribault County — 29
- Watonwan County — 9
