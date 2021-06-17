MANKATO — Benjamin Fyvie lives on North Fifth Street, not far from Riverfront Park, with a bedroom facing the river — and the railroad tracks.
"It doesn't wake us up, but when you're trying to go to sleep, it can keep you awake. It's a bother," Fyvie said of the train whistles going through Mankato. "It would be nice if they could make it whistle free if they can do it without compromising safety."
He was one of a handful of residents and businesspeople near Riverfront Park who gave city staff feedback on plans to make the rail corridor a whistle-free zone.
Thursday's afternoon session, held at the park's shelter, was the first the city is hosting at different points along the rail corridor. City staff explained various options available to upgrade rail crossings, and residents could put stickers on different poster displays voting for their favored options.
Kevin and Jody Swanson live just north of Mankato's city limits but can hear the train whistles. "I hear them in my bedroom with the windows closed. Things really echo in the valley," Jody Swanson said.
She said the noise isn't overwhelming but noticeable enough. "But for the people who live close by (the tracks), I appreciate the city is doing this."
She said it makes sense for the city to have a one-time expense that would improve safety and improve the well-being of residents by quieting the whistles.
Kevin Swanson said a whistle-free zone would be nice but admits he has mixed emotions about hearing the distant wail of the train whistle. "The whistle is a nostalgic sound."
The session focused on the rail crossing on Rock and Elm streets. Rock Street runs from Riverfront Drive to Riverfront Park, going alongside the Eagles Club and Dotson Iron Castings.
Jean Bye, of Doston, said they just want to ensure that any changes to the street and rail crossing wouldn't add any traffic problems for the trucks and employees who must cross the tracks to get to Dotson's.
"This area is already fairly restrained."
Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty said there are a variety of options at the various crossings in town that would bring them up to standards to be whistle free. They range from single stop arms across roads to four arms and a median that would prevent vehicles from sneaking around the stop arms.
While Thursday's afternoon session was sparsely attended, city staff expect bigger crowds when they hold sessions in the Sibley Park and Third Avenue, where many more homes are located near the tracks. A second session at the Riverfront Park location was to take place Thursday evening.
A majority of the Mankato City Council has voiced support for moving forward with a $2.4 million to $3.2 million project to largely eliminate train whistles in the city.
Because of the cost, council members said the project would have to be done in stages over time.
A recently completed study presented different scenarios, all of which would meet Federal Railroad Administration guidelines for creating a “quiet zone” through Mankato — eliminating the requirement for freight trains to sound their horns when approaching intersections.
For those living along the Union Pacific railroad corridor, particularly the Sibley Park neighborhood and the Germania Park neighborhood off of Third Avenue, the train horns have been a source of annoyance — interrupting their sleep, their TV shows and their conversations.
A $50,000 study by HDR Engineering laid out options that almost certainly would meet with federal approval and bring about the long-requested whistle-free corridor.
In the Sibley Park neighborhood, that would could mean closing the crossing at either Hubbell Avenue or Owatonna Street. And in many cases, bulkier four-arm railroad gates would need to be added. In some locations, medians might be needed at the center of streets, which would eliminate the option of left turns for a few homeowners as they leave their driveways.
Individual crossing improvements could then begin showing up in the city’s five-year construction budget.
The pace of the work is likely to be determined in part by the potential for funding partners, which could include state or federal railroad safety grants. Cost-sharing with Blue Earth County is also a possibility when the county-owned Third Avenue — the city’s highest-traffic crossing — is scheduled for reconstruction.
