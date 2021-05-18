NORTH MANKATO — Several North Mankato residents lashed out at plans by the city to attract multi-family developments to the area near the Spring Lake pool during an informational meeting Tuesday night.
They also blasted the city for taking over the Norwood Inn without public input and allowing it to be turned into housing for migrant workers from a pork processing plant partly owned by Glen Taylor.
“If apartments are coming to this area, I don’t want to be here,” said Angie Kimes during a Zoom meeting held by the city to get input on their Webster Avenue Area Plan.
And while city officials previously suggested that the current public works site on Webster Avenue could potentially be the site of apartments in the future, that idea was all but extinguished during Tuesday’s meeting.
City administration and the City Council are trying to adopt a development blueprint for the area along Webster Avenue and Highway 169, with hopes of drawing more multi-family development, more business and improving vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
Christine Johnson said those living on or near Webster Avenue never had a say in the initial plan.
“I don’t believe the people who actually live down here were talked to or consulted.”
City planner Matthew Lassonde, who hosted the meeting, said the city reached out to residents and business owners in the area as best they could and talked to many business and property owners.
Tom Hagen, who lives on Lake Street next to Spring Lake Park, said the area has long been a recreational area and trying to attract more apartments and other developments would bring more traffic and more danger to children and others who use the area.
“Do we want to increase traffic on Lake Street and Webster when it’s largely a recreational area?” Hagen asked.
Residents speaking at the meeting were also furious that the city entered an agreement with the owners of the Norwood Inn hotel and HyLife Foods in which the city has taken over management of the hotel with the intent of purchasing it in two years. In the meantime the Norwood is being used to house migrant workers from the Windom pork processing plant, which is partly owned by Taylor, who also owns the Taylor Corp. printing empire, based in North Mankato.
“Just because Glen Taylor has money and is willing to invest in a property for two years doesn’t mean the residents here shouldn’t have had a heads up,” said Kimes. She said she has no ill will toward Taylor but said city officials and the City Council shouldn’t have made the agreement without first consulting residents in the area.
City officials said in the past that the Norwood owners were already entering an agreement with HyLife Foods and that the city intervened so that it could control a deteriorated hotel that had been the site of hundreds of police calls in recent years.
Kimes and Johnson said there is “unsavory” behavior near the Norwood and that they have had safety concerns and have installed security cameras.
“I’m seriously thinking of selling my house because I don’t want to be a part of this,” Johnson said.
While city officials and council members at an earlier meeting had suggested that the current public works facility on Webster Avenue could potentially be moved and the land made available for multi-family development, Lassonde said that is highly unlikely.
The public works buildings are on the site of a former dump and the city is in discussions with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency about ongoing mitigation of methane gas from the site. Lassonde said it is now most likely that new public works buildings, not apartments, will be built on the site.
He said possible sites for future multi-family development are the Norwood Inn and land next to it, as well as land across Highway 169 where a landscaping company used to be located.
The draft plan for the Webster Avenue area is available at: northmankato.com/citynorthmankato/webster-avenue-area-plan.
There is another public input Zoom meeting today at noon.
